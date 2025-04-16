Way more power, baby

Standard Tiguans make 201 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque, but the Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo (to give it its full name) makes a much healthier 268 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The uprated engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission — which drivers can manipulate via shift paddles on the steering wheel — and routes power to all four wheels as standard.

A flurry of changes were made to get to the extra power. The turbo itself is larger, which in turn makes more boost, and the compression ratio has been brought down to 10.5:1. The internals are stronger and fuel injection pressure rises from 5,076 psi to 7,252 psi, along with smaller tweaks to the intake, intercooler and lubrication system.

Same new Tiguan goodies

The new Tiguan hasn't been put on sale in the U.S. just yet, but it's certainly one of VW's most important models. It's a best-seller for the brand, and the previous generation was only ever just OK. The redesigned Tiggy brings brand-new looks, more space for passengers, and major improvements in technology.