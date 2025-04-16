- The Tiguan is getting a much more powerful engine option for 2026.
- It's called the 2026 Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo, but you can just call it the Turbo.
- It has standard all-wheel drive and packs more of a punch than a GTI.
The 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo Has More Power Than a GTI
More power? Sign us right up
Just as you would a Porsche 911, feel free to call this the 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Turbo. Even though all Tiguans now feature the same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine under the hood, the newest addition to the lineup makes changes that pack a much more serious punch.
Way more power, baby
Standard Tiguans make 201 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque, but the Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo (to give it its full name) makes a much healthier 268 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The uprated engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission — which drivers can manipulate via shift paddles on the steering wheel — and routes power to all four wheels as standard.
A flurry of changes were made to get to the extra power. The turbo itself is larger, which in turn makes more boost, and the compression ratio has been brought down to 10.5:1. The internals are stronger and fuel injection pressure rises from 5,076 psi to 7,252 psi, along with smaller tweaks to the intake, intercooler and lubrication system.
Same new Tiguan goodies
The new Tiguan hasn't been put on sale in the U.S. just yet, but it's certainly one of VW's most important models. It's a best-seller for the brand, and the previous generation was only ever just OK. The redesigned Tiggy brings brand-new looks, more space for passengers, and major improvements in technology.
Inside the new Tiguan you get higher-quality materials, including Savona leather and real walnut wood trim. They elevate the Tiguan's interior compared to the outgoing model and everything looks great on first blush. After having a poke around the new one at the New York Auto Show, we can confirm that the dashboard and doors are also constructed with plastics that have a solid, high-quality feel — something we think the Tiguans of old lacked.
There's also a ton more tech inside this new Tiguan. Every 2025 Tiguan comes standard with a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster with configurable views. That screen is flanked by a 12.9-inch central display running Volkswagen's updated MIB4 infotainment suite. A 15-inch infotainment display, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, and a head-up display are all optional extras, but you won't have to worry about safety tech. Blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking are all standard.
We'll know more about pricing closer to the Tiguan's launch in the next few months, but you can expect the new Tiguan Turbo to be the most expensive model of the bunch when models start to hit dealer lots.