This upsizing results in a cabin that's more spacious than before, especially up front. The X2's interior material quality is much improved, too — less plastic-fantastic than the outgoing model, with a modern design that includes comfy seats, a generous wireless charging pad for smartphones, deep door pockets and a useful center console storage bin.

While not a fully fledged M car, the X2 M35i comes with a number of performance-oriented touches like a super-thick-rimmed steering wheel with a red stripe at the 12 o'clock position. Chonky paddle shifters are attached to the steering wheel, and they have a rather satisfying action. Yes, we'd prefer larger, steering column-mounted paddles like what you'll find in an Alfa Romeo Tonale, but nevertheless, the X2's up-and-down shifters are engaging, especially combined with the rapid-fire gear changes of the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

That gearbox is mated to a new version of BMW's ubiquitous 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, which puts out 312 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. (Sound familiar? Perhaps you read our first drive of the Mini Countryman John Cooper Works, which uses the same powertrain.) The 312-hp spec is a 10-hp bump over the old X2 M35i. However, the new SUV's 295 lb-ft of torque is actually a downgrade of 37 lb-ft. What's more, the outgoing X2 M35i delivered max torque thrust at just 1,750 rpm, while the new car doesn't hit full punch until 2,000 rpm. That — combined with a 127-pound heavier curb weight — is why the new X2 M35i is estimated to sprint to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, compared to the old car's 4.9.