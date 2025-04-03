Genesis Prestige Black Models Are Coming to the U.S. Later This Year

The Prestige Black package includes all of the usual murdered-out kit: black paint, black wheels, black badges, black trim and a fully black interior treatment. Genesis says there will be some options unique to U.S.-spec models but wouldn't elaborate further. Some automakers offer these visual treatments as a contrasting option with different exterior colors, so that's one guess.

Personally, I kind of hate the blacked-out look — it hides design details and cars like this are impossible to keep clean. (They're also super hard to photograph, as you can tell by my crummy potato-phone pics.) Nevertheless, companies like Honda and Toyota have had plenty of success with their Black Edition and Nightshade models, respectively, and Audi sells a ton of Black Optic cars in the U.S., so clearly, this getup resonates with the buying public.

Look for the Genesis Prestige Black models to launch in the U.S. before the end of 2025.