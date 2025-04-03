Genesis Prestige Black Models Are Coming to the U.S. Later This Year

The G80, GV80, GV80 Coupe and G90 will get the murdered-out look

Genesis G80 Prestige Black front 3/4
  • written by
    edited by
  • Genesis will offer a Prestige Black package on several of its cars later this year.
  • In the U.S., the G80, GV80, GV80 Coupe and G90 will receive this treatment.
  • Genesis already sells this blacked-out package in other countries, but it will come to the U.S. in late 2025.

Genesis will add a Prestige Black appearance package to many of its U.S.-spec models later this year. The company already offers this treatment on several of its products in other countries; I saw several while attending an event in South Korea this week.

Not all Genesis vehicles will be offered with the Prestige Black option. A Genesis spokesperson confirmed that the G80 sedan, GV80 SUV, GV80 Coupe SUV and G90 sedan will be able to be ordered with the Prestige Black updo. The GV60 and GV70 SUVs, as well as the G70 sedan, won't get this treatment — for now anyway.

Consider These Recommendations
Genesis G80 Prestige Black interior

The Prestige Black package includes all of the usual murdered-out kit: black paint, black wheels, black badges, black trim and a fully black interior treatment. Genesis says there will be some options unique to U.S.-spec models but wouldn't elaborate further. Some automakers offer these visual treatments as a contrasting option with different exterior colors, so that's one guess.

Personally, I kind of hate the blacked-out look — it hides design details and cars like this are impossible to keep clean. (They're also super hard to photograph, as you can tell by my crummy potato-phone pics.) Nevertheless, companies like Honda and Toyota have had plenty of success with their Black Edition and Nightshade models, respectively, and Audi sells a ton of Black Optic cars in the U.S., so clearly, this getup resonates with the buying public.

Look for the Genesis Prestige Black models to launch in the U.S. before the end of 2025.

Genesis GV80 Prestige Black front 3/4
Steven Ewingby

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top