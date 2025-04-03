- Genesis will offer a Prestige Black package on several of its cars later this year.
- In the U.S., the G80, GV80, GV80 Coupe and G90 will receive this treatment.
- Genesis already sells this blacked-out package in other countries, but it will come to the U.S. in late 2025.
Genesis Prestige Black Models Are Coming to the U.S. Later This Year
The G80, GV80, GV80 Coupe and G90 will get the murdered-out look
Genesis will add a Prestige Black appearance package to many of its U.S.-spec models later this year. The company already offers this treatment on several of its products in other countries; I saw several while attending an event in South Korea this week.
Not all Genesis vehicles will be offered with the Prestige Black option. A Genesis spokesperson confirmed that the G80 sedan, GV80 SUV, GV80 Coupe SUV and G90 sedan will be able to be ordered with the Prestige Black updo. The GV60 and GV70 SUVs, as well as the G70 sedan, won't get this treatment — for now anyway.
The Prestige Black package includes all of the usual murdered-out kit: black paint, black wheels, black badges, black trim and a fully black interior treatment. Genesis says there will be some options unique to U.S.-spec models but wouldn't elaborate further. Some automakers offer these visual treatments as a contrasting option with different exterior colors, so that's one guess.
Personally, I kind of hate the blacked-out look — it hides design details and cars like this are impossible to keep clean. (They're also super hard to photograph, as you can tell by my crummy potato-phone pics.) Nevertheless, companies like Honda and Toyota have had plenty of success with their Black Edition and Nightshade models, respectively, and Audi sells a ton of Black Optic cars in the U.S., so clearly, this getup resonates with the buying public.
Look for the Genesis Prestige Black models to launch in the U.S. before the end of 2025.