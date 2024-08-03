2024 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Tested: A Throwback Sport Sedan

For years now, automakers have been dropping cylinder counts in favor of smaller-displacement engines that use forced induction (i.e., turbochargers and superchargers) to make up the difference in power compared to the old powertrains. The benefits are there in terms of power, fuel efficiency and emissions, but these smaller four- and six-cylinder engines lack the character and feel of the V8 engines they've replaced. But not everyone is going down that route.

The 2024 Lexus IS 500 F Sport is one such car, a compact luxury sedan with a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 shoved under its hood. It's the same engine you'll find in the Lexus RC F and LC 500 and was previously used in the Lexus GS F and IS F, with the F moniker denoting Lexus' performance models. Does this V8-powered sport sedan still have what it takes to keep up with more modern performance cars? We hit the Edmunds test track to find out.