Genesis' In-Car Tech Converted Me From Apple CarPlay

My name is Carrie Kim, and I was an unabashed Apple snob. I happily existed inside my Apple ecosystem, even when I drove. I didn't like driving cars without the assistance, convenience and aesthetics of Apple CarPlay. But then I bought my 2025 Genesis GV60 last October and everything changed.

When I bought the GV60, it hadn't yet received the over-the-air software update to accommodate wireless CarPlay. It sounds ridiculous, but I was having a fit — the thought of cords cluttering my new car's interior was killing the vibe. To maintain the clean, calm atmosphere of the GV60, I decided not to use Apple CarPlay and give the native infotainment system a chance instead. This Apple geek hasn't looked back since. Sure, CarPlay is still good, but I don't miss it. Here's why.

Cloud-connected services keep the maps up to date

In the old days, when a car offered navigational services, map updates were only available via DVD or SD card. And you had to pay extra for the antiquated tech, too. Even if you bothered to purchase the updates, the data was quickly outdated and Apple Maps, Google Maps or Waze were your necessary alternatives. Now that Genesis’ native system uses cloud-connected services, the maps are continuously updated, just like with Apple and Google. The routes are intelligently calculated with assistance from live road and traffic data. They're also competitive with Apple Maps/Google Maps and offer the same functionality and features. However, the native navigation system is integrated into both the digital gauge cluster and the head-up display, making following directions even easier.