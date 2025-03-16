- I've owned a Genesis GV60 since October 2024.
- In that time, I've used the native infotainment system more than Apple CarPlay.
- Genesis did such a good job with this tech that I now prefer it to the Apple system.
Genesis' In-Car Tech Converted Me From Apple CarPlay
Seriously, it's that good
My name is Carrie Kim, and I was an unabashed Apple snob. I happily existed inside my Apple ecosystem, even when I drove. I didn't like driving cars without the assistance, convenience and aesthetics of Apple CarPlay. But then I bought my 2025 Genesis GV60 last October and everything changed.
When I bought the GV60, it hadn't yet received the over-the-air software update to accommodate wireless CarPlay. It sounds ridiculous, but I was having a fit — the thought of cords cluttering my new car's interior was killing the vibe. To maintain the clean, calm atmosphere of the GV60, I decided not to use Apple CarPlay and give the native infotainment system a chance instead. This Apple geek hasn't looked back since. Sure, CarPlay is still good, but I don't miss it. Here's why.
Cloud-connected services keep the maps up to date
In the old days, when a car offered navigational services, map updates were only available via DVD or SD card. And you had to pay extra for the antiquated tech, too. Even if you bothered to purchase the updates, the data was quickly outdated and Apple Maps, Google Maps or Waze were your necessary alternatives. Now that Genesis’ native system uses cloud-connected services, the maps are continuously updated, just like with Apple and Google. The routes are intelligently calculated with assistance from live road and traffic data. They're also competitive with Apple Maps/Google Maps and offer the same functionality and features. However, the native navigation system is integrated into both the digital gauge cluster and the head-up display, making following directions even easier.
The head-up display is enhanced when using the native system
Speaking of the head-up display, the GV60’s is fantastic. The graphics are bold and colorful. And, to be fair, Apple CarPlay does integrate with the head-up display, but only minimally.
When you use the car’s native navigation system, the head-up display goes into turbo-helpful mode. Important driver information and key visual cues are projected right in front of you, directly in the display. It will show which lane you should be in, what turns are coming up and the street name. It indicates cars around you, even when they’re in a blind spot. Speed limit, crosswalks, and distance to the destination are all displayed when applicable. If you get a phone call during the drive, a full-color caller ID photo will even appear on the display.
The system understands my voice commands better than Siri
I’m a fan of voice commands. But most of the time, I never use them because I have to repeat myself at least three times, or Siri just can’t find what I’m looking for. I’ve not had a single issue in the GV60. "Take me to Target" gets an immediate prompt for directions to the nearest location, and "text husband" does exactly that. I’ve spent less time yelling at Siri in the car and have had more time connected in peace via Bluetooth for calls and navigation assistance on command.
Genesis has done an outstanding job with the entire UI, making the time spent in the car a serene and peaceful experience. As soon as the car starts up, the graphics seen across the dual widescreen displays set the tone. Rich, full-color photos and clean, modern typefaces are your first clue to the sophisticated system. Contacts are displayed with photos in full color. Apple CarPlay is a brilliant and robust application, but looking at it in the car now just makes me feel like I’m using another device.
It's true that design is subjective. But chances are, if you've chosen a stylish EV like the GV60, you care about how things look. For me, Genesis' native infotainment system is elegant, beautiful and smart. I've found that it's nice to escape the Apple ecosystem sometimes, particularly when I'm in the car.