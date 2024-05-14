The GV80 retains the two engine options it debuted with: a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. Those engines will get you 300 horsepower and 375 horsepower, respectively. Those are respectable numbers and we made the run from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds in a previously tested GV80 equipped with the V6.

Hitting the road in the GV80

We were only given the chance to drive the V6-powered model. It accelerates quickly, smoothly and quietly. You'll hardly hear the engine, thanks to improved insulation and active noise canceling from the speakers, unless you are in Sport mode or step hard on the throttle.

But the extra push at your back when you floor the accelerator isn't the only reason to upgrade to the V6. These models also come with a camera that scans the road in front of the vehicle and communicates upcoming bumps and ruts to the adjustable suspension. It's an incredible feature only seen on a handful of luxury vehicles, and in the GV80, it helps produce an exceptionally comfortable ride.

In corners, the GV80 felt planted and we didn't observe much body roll. It isn't a sport-oriented SUV, but it should provide confidence on winding roads.