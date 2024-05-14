- The GV80 is updated for 2025 with a refreshed interior and exterior.
- Massive 27-inch OLED screen combines infotainment and gauge cluster.
- Engines are carried over from last year.
2025 Genesis GV80 First Drive: A Little More Compelling
Small tweaks make Genesis' midsize GV80 even easier to like
For 2025, Genesis has updated its GV80 SUV. It's a midsize model and competes against the likes of the BMW X5, Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Highlights for this year include a new coupe-style version (review forthcoming), revised styling, and a fresh-look interior with a big new screen. It's not a full redesign but the the 2025 GV80 does have a variety of changes that make it a more compelling choice for a midsize luxury SUV.
Subtle styling tweaks
Genesis refreshed the GV80's styling, but if you're looking at last year's model, the changes might not be apparent at first glance. The front end receives a face-lift that adds a dual mesh grille and larger air vents. The headlights have the same shape, but they now feature a micro lens array that looks like a line of LED pixels. The rear end gets a body-colored bumper that is now sculpted to hide the tailpipes. There are new designs for both the 20- and 22-inch wheels. Finally, the front emblem now has more detail and sits flush on the hood.
The GV80 retains the two engine options it debuted with: a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. Those engines will get you 300 horsepower and 375 horsepower, respectively. Those are respectable numbers and we made the run from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds in a previously tested GV80 equipped with the V6.
Hitting the road in the GV80
We were only given the chance to drive the V6-powered model. It accelerates quickly, smoothly and quietly. You'll hardly hear the engine, thanks to improved insulation and active noise canceling from the speakers, unless you are in Sport mode or step hard on the throttle.
But the extra push at your back when you floor the accelerator isn't the only reason to upgrade to the V6. These models also come with a camera that scans the road in front of the vehicle and communicates upcoming bumps and ruts to the adjustable suspension. It's an incredible feature only seen on a handful of luxury vehicles, and in the GV80, it helps produce an exceptionally comfortable ride.
In corners, the GV80 felt planted and we didn't observe much body roll. It isn't a sport-oriented SUV, but it should provide confidence on winding roads.
A stunning screen to set off the interior
The new 27-inch OLED screen is beautiful to look at. It is a high-resolution display that looks crisp even with polarized sunglasses on. We had issues with the prior GV80's operating system and the 2025 model appears to have remedied things with a responsive and simplified menu structure. We'll need more time to test it, however, before giving it our seal of approval.
In addition to the larger screen, the GV80 gets a new three-spoke steering wheel with revised buttons. The climate and stereo controls now feature a mix of dials and touch-sensitive buttons. The center console has been redesigned, with a raised control knob (it was indented on the prior model) that can be used to operate the infotainment screen for those who aren't into touchscreens.
There are new interior colors and trim available, with the most notable one being the "newspaper wood" option made with recycled periodicals. Overall, the materials feel premium and on par with those from any luxury brand.
A third row is only available on the second-highest trim, and while it is power-folding, don't expect much room for adults back there.
Are there any new features?
Genesis has discontinued the GV80's previously available Lexicon premium sound system to a new 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen system. The new setup offers 350 more watts of power, surround sound, and a new BeoSonic audio interface that looks much simpler to use than most stereo equalizers. Most importantly it sounds better.
Unfortunately, connecting your smartphone through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto still requires using a USB cord — for now. Genesis said that it will enable wireless connectivity via a software update, later this summer.
Storage for cargo and more
The GV80's cargo area is wide and accessible. Both the second and third rows are power-folding and unfolding, and the second row features a 40/20/40-split configuration. You get 34.9 cubic feet of storage in the cargo area behind the second row and substantial 84 cubic feet with the back two rows folded down. Overall storage for personal items is better than in the average luxury SUV, but the door pockets are tiny.
If you're planning on hauling stuff, the GV80's 6,000-pound maximum towing figure (when properly equipped) is respectable and good enough for small travel trailers and recreational toys, but it's not class-leading. Some rival SUVs have limits of more than 7,000 pounds.
What about fuel economy?
The 2025 GV80 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined with the four-cylinder engine equipped and 19 mpg with the V6 engine. That's down 1 mpg respectively from the prior year, which Genesis attributes to wanting to keep its power levels the same yet meet low emissions regulations. These figures are on the lower end relative to the GV80s competitors, but we were able to duplicate them easily, based on the in-car mpg readout.
Competitors to consider
We highly recommend the Mercedes-Benz GLE for its overall combination of performance, luxury and technology. BMW's X5 is another top pick. If you want a third-row in your luxury SUV, the updated Audi Q7 and new Lexus TX should work out well.
Edmunds says
The GV80 was already one of our top luxury SUV picks thanks to its packed list of standard features and high-quality interior. Now, it's upping its game as it continues to battle German luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.