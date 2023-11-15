The Los Angeles Auto Show is opening its doors to media this Thursday in advance of the exhibition's public days from November 17 through the 26th. Toyota kicked things off early with the reveal of the new ninth-generation, hybrid-only Camry and luxe Crown Signia SUV late Tuesday night.

These electrified Toyotas are just the tip of the iceberg for new vehicles debuting at the 2023 LA Auto Show. We'll keep this page updated throughout the week so you don't miss the latest announcements from one of the biggest auto shows of the year!