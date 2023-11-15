- This year's Los Angeles Auto Show saw the debut of a number of new and redesigned sedans, SUVs and EVs.
LIVE: Every New Car Revealed at LA Auto Show 2023
The Los Angeles Auto Show is opening its doors to media this Thursday in advance of the exhibition's public days from November 17 through the 26th. Toyota kicked things off early with the reveal of the new ninth-generation, hybrid-only Camry and luxe Crown Signia SUV late Tuesday night.
These electrified Toyotas are just the tip of the iceberg for new vehicles debuting at the 2023 LA Auto Show. We'll keep this page updated throughout the week so you don't miss the latest announcements from one of the biggest auto shows of the year!
Refreshed 2024 Kia Sorento Has Telluride-Inspired Design and New Tech Features
The 2024 Kia Sorento is updated with a Telluride-inspired exterior design and a new infotainment system, in its first major update since 2021. In addition to the new look and toys, it adds something we've been wanting for years: wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the lineup!
Lucid Debuts Its First Electric SUV, the Luxe 2025 Gravity
The Lucid Gravity is the brand's follow-up to the Air sedan and its first SUV. It'll seat five in the lavish, fully electric luxury we've come to expect from Lucid with a price tag to match. With the American market's thirst for SUVs at any price range, the Gravity will more than likely be a big hit.
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe's New Off-Road XRT Trim Makes It Even More Land Rover-y
The new Land Rover-inspired 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe made big waves when it was unveiled earlier this year, and a newly unveiled trim level draws even more inspiration for the British marque. The Santa Fe XRT adds a few upgrades that makes this crossover even more capable when venturing off-road.
2025 Subaru Forester Is Redesigned but Very Familiar; Hybrid Is Due in the Future
Even though the 2025 Subaru Forester is redesigned, this new sixth-generation model has a lot in common with the one currently on sale. It looks tougher and more distinctive on the outside, while the interior features Subaru's new vertical tablet touchscreen. But the engine underhood is essentially a carryover, with a new hybrid powertrain still at least a year away.
Hyundai Announces U.S Specs for Racy 2025 Ioniq 5 N
Hyundai has already pulled the wraps off the exceptionally quick Ioniq 5 N, and now we have its U.S. specifications. This family-friendly crossover features grabby brakes, a Drift mode and packs 641 horsepower under its hood. How does 0-60 mph in less than 3.3 seconds sound?
The 2025 Genesis GV80 Debuts With New Styling, Screen but Same Engines
The refreshed 2025 Genesis GV80 has an updated exterior and a revised cabin with a gigantic 27-inch OLED screen. The GV80 was already one of our top luxury SUV picks thanks to its packed list of standard features and a high-quality interior. Now, it's upping its game as it continues to battle German luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.
The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe Swaps Storage for Style
The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe is a new take on the familiar GV80 SUV. Instead of adding, it subtracts volume from the rear cargo hold and replaces it with a swooping, rackish roofline. The interior will be largely the same, but the GV80 Coupe will get a 409-horsepower version of the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 found in the standard GV80 thanks to an electronically controlled supercharger. It also gets a slick 27-inch infotainment display and the same high-quality, value-packed interior as the standard SUV. If BMW and Mercedes-Benz can do it, why can't Genesis?
2025 Toyota Crown Signia Is a Crown SUV That's Almost a Lexus
The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia gives North American audiences their second serving of the Crown brand, this time as a hybrid SUV. Like its sedan counterpart, the Crown Signia features an upscale interior to go along with solid fuel economy. Its powertrain is similar to what's in the RAV4 Hybrid and Venza, but the Crown Signia comes with slightly fancier wrapping.
Toyota Takes a Huge Gamble by Making New 2025 Camry Hybrid-Only
The introduction of the 2025 Toyota Camry is officially a Big Deal, and not just because it’s a class benchmark. As with many vehicles in Toyota's modern lineup, the Camry is going all-hybrid for 2025, and we expect excellent fuel economy. The exterior styling is evocative of the new Prius, and the interior gets some surprisingly upscale features. True to the times, the 2025 Camry also comes with a wide array of standard technology that includes wireless smartphone integration and driver assist systems.
Edmunds says
This year's LA Auto Show is packed with new and redesigned cars, SUVs and EVs. If you're interested, you'll have until November 26 to see all of these vehicles and more up close.
