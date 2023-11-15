The 2025 Genesis GV80 Debuts With New Styling, Screen but Same Engines

What's under the GV80's hood?

The GV80 retains the pair of engine options it debuted with: a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. Those engines will get you 300 horsepower and 375 horsepower, respectively. Those are respectable numbers and we made the run from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds in a previously tested GV80 equipped with the V6.

But the extra push at your back when you floor the accelerator isn't the only reason to upgrade to the V6. These models also come with a camera that scans the road in front of the car and communicates upcoming bumps and ruts to the adjustable suspension. It's an incredible feature only seen on a handful of luxury vehicles, and in the GV80, it helps produce an exceptionally comfortable ride.

How's the GV80's interior?

The GV80's interior has been hit-or-miss. We love the high-quality materials and ample legroom in the first two rows, but we're less impressed with the tighter-than-expected headroom. We've also found the current infotainment system to be unintuitive and cumbersome to use while on the go. Genesis has swapped it out with a new 27-inch OLED screen that we hope has an improved menu structure.

Getting into the optional third row is easier than in some rival luxury SUVs, but it's quite cramped once you're back there. It's fine for kids, but adults won't want to spend too much time at the very rear.

How's the GV80's tech?

Every GV80 comes with a healthy list of advanced driver aids, and we've found them unintrusive in our testing. We're particularly impressed by Genesis' adaptive cruise control with the Highway Driving Assist II function, which allows for some hands-free driving when conditions permit.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but Genesis has yet to introduce wireless capability — something increasingly common in its rivals' vehicles.