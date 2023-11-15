- The GV80 is updated for 2025 with a refreshed exterior.
- A massive 27-inch OLED screen combines infotainment and gauge cluster.
- The engines are carried over from previous models.
The 2025 Genesis GV80 Debuts With New Styling, Screen but Same Engines
Small changes to Genesis' biggest car
The Genesis GV80 turned heads when it debuted in 2021, and that trend will continue with the refreshed model due next year. The 2025 Genesis GV80 is updated with a new look on the outside, along with enhancements to the interior that include a massive 27-inch OLED screen. The GV80 was already one of our top luxury SUV picks thanks to its packed list of standard features and high-quality interior. Now, it's upping its game as it continues to battle German luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.
But performance is probably not why you're interested in the GV80. Its impressively upscale interior features high-quality materials like soft leather and wood paneling — and the 2025 refresh brings a giant, fancy new screen to the party. The 27-inch OLED screen combines the infotainment and gauge clusters, joining competitors like BMW and Mercedes-Benz by creating all-encompassing touchscreens.
The GV80 also comes standard with a slew of technology and advanced driver aids. That includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and lane keep assistance. That's in addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a redesigned wireless charging pad. There's a lot to like about the GV80, and this refresh just improves the package.
What's under the GV80's hood?
The GV80 retains the pair of engine options it debuted with: a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. Those engines will get you 300 horsepower and 375 horsepower, respectively. Those are respectable numbers and we made the run from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds in a previously tested GV80 equipped with the V6.
But the extra push at your back when you floor the accelerator isn't the only reason to upgrade to the V6. These models also come with a camera that scans the road in front of the car and communicates upcoming bumps and ruts to the adjustable suspension. It's an incredible feature only seen on a handful of luxury vehicles, and in the GV80, it helps produce an exceptionally comfortable ride.
How's the GV80's interior?
The GV80's interior has been hit-or-miss. We love the high-quality materials and ample legroom in the first two rows, but we're less impressed with the tighter-than-expected headroom. We've also found the current infotainment system to be unintuitive and cumbersome to use while on the go. Genesis has swapped it out with a new 27-inch OLED screen that we hope has an improved menu structure.
Getting into the optional third row is easier than in some rival luxury SUVs, but it's quite cramped once you're back there. It's fine for kids, but adults won't want to spend too much time at the very rear.
How's the GV80's tech?
Every GV80 comes with a healthy list of advanced driver aids, and we've found them unintrusive in our testing. We're particularly impressed by Genesis' adaptive cruise control with the Highway Driving Assist II function, which allows for some hands-free driving when conditions permit.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but Genesis has yet to introduce wireless capability — something increasingly common in its rivals' vehicles.
How's the GV80's storage?
The GV80's cargo area is wide and accessible. Both the second and third rows are power-folding and unfolding, and the second row features a 40/20/40-split configuration. You get 34.9 cubic feet of storage in the cargo area behind the second row and a whopping 84 cubic feet with the back two rows folded down. Storage for personal items is better than in the average luxury SUV, but the door pockets are tiny.
If you're planning on hauling stuff, the GV80's 6,000-pound maximum towing figure (when properly equipped) is respectable and good enough for small travel trailers and recreational toys but it's not class-leading. Some rival SUVs have limits of more than 7,000 pounds.
How economical is the GV80?
The 2024 GV80 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined with the V6 engine equipped. That's a bit worse than rivals, and its engine isn't peppy enough to make up for its so-so fuel economy.
Competitors to consider
We're big fans of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, which doesn't require a specific trim to add a third row of seating. The Audi Q7 is also highly rated and comes standard with three spacious rows of seating.
Edmunds says
The GV80 gets small updates that will likely only make it more appealing to prospective buyers.