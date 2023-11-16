- The Sorento is refreshed for 2024, leading with an updated exterior design meant to mimic the Kia EV9
- The X-Pro trim adds off-road hardware.
- A new panoramic screen is the highlight inside.
Refreshed 2024 Kia Sorento Has Telluride-Inspired Design and New Tech Features
And it finally comes with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto!
The 2024 Kia Sorento receives a fresh new look and revamped infotainment system in its first major update since a stunning redesign in 2021. The Sorento is the smaller sibling of the Kia Telluride, which was named the Edmunds Top Rated SUV in 2022 and this refresh brings the compact three-row SUV's styling in line with that of the Telluride.
New headlights, taillights and a boxier front grille highlight the exterior changes to the Sorento. Kia says the refreshed Sorento borrows design elements from both the Telluride and the all-electric EV9, resulting in a more uniform look across the South Korean automaker's SUVs. There are also numerous interior tweaks, including new standard and optional features, a single-frame display housing the instrument panel and touchscreen, and more. The refreshed 2024 Sorento will go on sale next spring, with the updated 2025 Sorento Hybrid appearing on dealer lots later in the year.
What's under the Sorento's hood?
The Sorento carries over its engine lineup, which starts with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Upper trims are powered by a turbocharged version of that engine (increasing output from 191 horsepower to 281 hp) mated to a dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The overhauled Sorento Hybrid, which will be released as a 2025 model, is expected to carry over its 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, hybrid system and six-speed automatic transmission. Combined output is 227 horsepower.
And while the core Sorento lineup doesn't receive any mechanical updates, a new trim level should make this family crossover a bit more capable off-road. That would be the X-Pro, which is based on the range-topping SX Prestige. This off-road-themed model is equipped with knobby all-terrain tires, redesigned bumpers, a full roof rack and — most importantly — a center-locking differential. While the X-Pro is not geared toward rock crawling, its additions will make light adventuring more manageable.
How's the Sorento's interior?
The Sorento receives new horizontal air vents that Kia says will make for a "sense of openness" within the cabin. The star of the new interior is undoubtedly the new panoramic display panel that includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 4.3-inch gauge cluster as standard features. The latter is replaced by a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel on upper trims. Otherwise, the Sorento remains perfectly spacious for those in the first two rows. (The third row is also roomy for adults, though actually getting back there can be a challenge.)
How's the Sorento's tech?
The new display is operated by Kia's latest operating system, first introduced on the Kia EV9. Dubbed Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, it processes information faster and in higher resolution, according to Kia, and allows for over-the-air updates.
USB-C ports are located across all three rows to help keep your phones charged, and an available Digital Key feature allows you to use your smartphone as a key. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all trims.
The Sorento also receives Kia's Smart Cruise Control for 2024. Kia says the system uses machine learning to match the driver's driving style including accelerating and braking patterns. The available Highway Driving Assist 2 suite features automatic lane change in addition to adaptive cruise control.
How's the Sorento's storage?
We expect the Sorento's storage capacity to remain unchanged for 2024. With the third-row seat up, you get just 12.6. cubic feet of cargo capacity, which is decent for a compact three-row SUV. If you fold down the third row, you can get as much as 45 cubic feet — that's an improvement on what you'll get from similarly sized two-row SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.
How economical is the Sorento?
The EPA estimates the all-wheel-drive Sorento with the turbocharged engine gets 24 mpg combined. In our yearlong test of a 2021 Kia Sorento, we got a slightly lower real-life fuel economy of 22.8 mpg.
Competitors to consider
The Mitsubishi Outlander and Volkswagen Tiguan are the only other small three-row SUVs available. But if you'd like to go up a size, we're fans of the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. If you don't need a third row, the Mazda CX-50 and Honda CR-V are a couple of our top picks in the compact class.
Edmunds says
We dug the Kia Sorento before its refresh, and its new exterior and upgraded cabin tech have us excited to get behind the wheel.
Performance Redefined