Refreshed 2024 Kia Sorento Has Telluride-Inspired Design and New Tech Features

How's the Sorento's tech?

The new display is operated by Kia's latest operating system, first introduced on the Kia EV9. Dubbed Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, it processes information faster and in higher resolution, according to Kia, and allows for over-the-air updates.

USB-C ports are located across all three rows to help keep your phones charged, and an available Digital Key feature allows you to use your smartphone as a key. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all trims.

The Sorento also receives Kia's Smart Cruise Control for 2024. Kia says the system uses machine learning to match the driver's driving style including accelerating and braking patterns. The available Highway Driving Assist 2 suite features automatic lane change in addition to adaptive cruise control.

How's the Sorento's storage?

We expect the Sorento's storage capacity to remain unchanged for 2024. With the third-row seat up, you get just 12.6. cubic feet of cargo capacity, which is decent for a compact three-row SUV. If you fold down the third row, you can get as much as 45 cubic feet — that's an improvement on what you'll get from similarly sized two-row SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

How economical is the Sorento?

The EPA estimates the all-wheel-drive Sorento with the turbocharged engine gets 24 mpg combined. In our yearlong test of a 2021 Kia Sorento, we got a slightly lower real-life fuel economy of 22.8 mpg.

Competitors to consider

The Mitsubishi Outlander and Volkswagen Tiguan are the only other small three-row SUVs available. But if you'd like to go up a size, we're fans of the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. If you don't need a third row, the Mazda CX-50 and Honda CR-V are a couple of our top picks in the compact class.