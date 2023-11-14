- It's a hybrid SUV based on Toyota's Crown sedan.
- All-wheel drive is standard.
- Toyota says it'll get 36 combined mpg.
2025 Toyota Crown Signia Is a Crown SUV That's Almost a Lexus
Toyota adds yet another hybrid SUV to its lineup
The Toyota Crown Signia is the latest hybrid SUV offering from the automaker. It's based on the Toyota Crown sedan, is hybrid-only and comes with standard all-wheel drive. Toyota claims the Crown Signia will get 36 combined miles per gallon, which is about on par with the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The automaker was light on details about the Crown Signia's size, but this crossover offers seating for five and its second row can be folded flat for additional storage.
You can get the Crown Signia — which will arrive at dealerships in summer of 2024 — in two trims: XLE and Limited. Given the Crown Signia's positioning as the premium choice in Toyota's SUV lineup, even the base model is loaded with useful features like blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
What's under the Crown Signia's hood?
Like many hybrids in Toyota's lineup, the Crown Signia pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors — one at each axle, meaning the Crown Signia comes standard with AWD. The engine and motors produce a combined 243 horsepower, which is 7 hp more than the Crown sedan. Unfortunately, the Signia doesn't offer the Crown's optional 340-hp powertrain, but we'd be shocked if Toyota keeps it off the options list for too long.
How's the Crown Signia's interior?
The Crown Signia's interior design, unsurprisingly, hews closely to the Crown's aesthetic. It's markedly more luxurious than most other Toyota vehicles without rising to the standard set by Lexus. Judging by the precedent set by the Crown sedan, we expect the Signia to offer more interior room than the equivalent midsize — in this case, the Toyota Venza — but the lack of a third row does mean it's less utilitarian than, say, the Toyota Highlander.
How's the Crown Signia's tech?
We believe the Crown Signia's 12.3-inch touchscreen is the same as in other Toyota products, and if that's indeed the case, we give it a thumbs-up. In the Crown and Venza, the interface is responsive and features the latest Toyota infotainment software, which is a big improvement over what it replaced. You'll get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard features in addition to a power liftgate that can also be opened and closed with a kick motion under the rear bumper.
How's the Crown Signia's storage?
Toyota was scarce on details regarding internal storage but said the rear seats can be folded down to create a loading floor that's 6.5 feet long.
How economical is the Crown Signia?
Toyota says the Crown Signia will get a combined 36 miles per gallon. Taking them at their word, that's … OK! It's not quite as good as the Venza, which earns a combined rating of 39 mpg, and the larger Highlander Hybrid is only 1 mpg in arrears.
What are the Crown Signia's trim levels?
The Toyota Crown Signia is offered in two trims: XLE and Limited.
XLE
- 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors
- All-wheel drive
- 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels
- Heated front seats with eight-way adjustment
- Fold-flat rear bench
- Fabric/synthetic leather combination upholstery
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Heated leather steering wheel
- Six-speaker audio system
- Power liftgate with kick sensor
- Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning
Limited
Everything on the XLE, plus:
- Fixed-glass panoramic roof
- 21-inch aluminum alloy wheels
- Ventilated front seats
- Leather upholstery
- Heated rear seats
- 11-speaker JBL premium audio system
- Front and rear park assist with automatic braking
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
- Digital key capability (with Remote Connect subscription)
A Tech package available for the Limited adds:
- Puddle lights
- 360-degree parking camera
- Front cross-traffic alert
- Lane change assist
Competitors to consider
The Crown Signia is sized similarly to the Toyota Venza, though the former has a more upscale interior (and is expected to be more expensive). There's also the Jeep Grand Cherokee, but expect to pay a pretty penny if you want its plug-in hybrid powertrain. If you're cross-shopping against true luxury vehicles, the Lexus RX 450h shouldn't cost significantly more.
Edmunds says
The Toyota Crown Signia jumps into a crowded pool of hybrid SUVs. We'll see if this new luxury-adjacent crossover can separate itself from the pack when we get behind the wheel.