2025 Toyota Crown Signia Is a Crown SUV That's Almost a Lexus

The Toyota Crown Signia is the latest hybrid SUV offering from the automaker. It's based on the Toyota Crown sedan, is hybrid-only and comes with standard all-wheel drive. Toyota claims the Crown Signia will get 36 combined miles per gallon, which is about on par with the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The automaker was light on details about the Crown Signia's size, but this crossover offers seating for five and its second row can be folded flat for additional storage.

You can get the Crown Signia — which will arrive at dealerships in summer of 2024 — in two trims: XLE and Limited. Given the Crown Signia's positioning as the premium choice in Toyota's SUV lineup, even the base model is loaded with useful features like blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What's under the Crown Signia's hood?

Like many hybrids in Toyota's lineup, the Crown Signia pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors — one at each axle, meaning the Crown Signia comes standard with AWD. The engine and motors produce a combined 243 horsepower, which is 7 hp more than the Crown sedan. Unfortunately, the Signia doesn't offer the Crown's optional 340-hp powertrain, but we'd be shocked if Toyota keeps it off the options list for too long.