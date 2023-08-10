2024 Hyundai Santa Fe First Look: Form and Function United

What's under the Santa Fe's hood?

Things are a little more familiar underhood. The Santa Fe's powertrain options have been condensed from four to two, though there is a PHEV-sized "for now" caveat (look for a plug-in hybrid to potentially reappear in the next couple of years). The old naturally aspirated four-cylinder has been gently sent to the retirement home, with the previously optional turbocharged 2.5-liter unit returning to provide power for most models. There's also a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine paired with a hybrid system, which also makes a comeback from the last-gen Santa Fe.

Finalized power figures for these powertrains were not available as of this writing, but Hyundai says to expect output to be roughly the same. Last year, the turbocharged 2.5-liter produced 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, while the Santa Fe Hybrid churned out 226 total horsepower between the engine and electric motor. It's safe to assume that front- and all-wheel-drive versions of the Santa Fe will be offered once again.

Though the ground clearance of the new Santa Fe hasn't changed much from the last generation's 8.2 inches, Hyundai says that the vehicle will feature suspension changes including updated dampers, hydro bushings, and a more rigid chassis for greater stability. There's also an improved air filtration system to keep dust out of the cabin.