2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N First Look: A Race-Ready EV Crossover?

There are scoops, flicks, wings and ducts everywhere to help redirect air, but they also have the side effect of punching up the Ioniq 5's curb appeal for us enthusiasts. The whole car is also wider and lower, and the chassis is significantly stiffer than the standard car. It rides on 21-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero summer tires, and the wheels themselves make no pretense about being "aerodynamically efficient." This hot-Hyundai is clearly all about performance.

The Ioniq 5 N, as we've come to expect from Hyundai's N division products, has also been hitting the gym. The 84-kWh battery feeds a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that has been juiced up to 600 horsepower, but press the N Grin Boost button and power jumps to 641 hp for a short time. With the boost engaged, Hyundai estimates the Ioniq 5 N will sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds. Charging performance hasn't changed, however. The standard Ioniq 5 can charge at a peak rate of 350 kW, and so does the N. Hyundai says both models can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

High-performance EV crossovers aren't really a big deal right now, but the Ioniq 5 N will have at least two competitors when it hits the market. The first is its corporate cousin, the Kia EV6 GT. Kia says the EV6 GT makes 576 horsepower, a bit less than the Ioniq 5 N in base form and far less when boost is engaged. The Tesla Model Y Performance is also in the mix, but it doesn't have any of the N's go-fast hardware and, while Tesla doesn't quote performance figures, Model Y Performance models that have been put on a dyno have been rated at somewhere around 450 horsepower. Clearly the N is packing some pretty big guns compared to its competition.