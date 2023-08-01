Driven: 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is Track-Focused But Not Track-Obsessed

Gears can be selected manually via a Tremec six-speed manual transmission or automatically with a 10-speed gearbox. Thanks to its hefty, positive action, automatic rev matching and aforementioned no-lift shift capability, the six-speed manual seems like a no-brainer for the Dark Horse. But the 10-speed automatic has its merits. I did find it a bit quick to upshift on the street but on track, and in its most aggressive mode, the 10-speed was an impressive partner. Shifts are quick and the gears are properly selected, making it easy to focus on your line and just go fast.

Hard braking puts the 15.4-inch front rotors and six-piston Brembo calipers to the test and makes the somewhat touchy brake pedal we felt on the street immediately more appropriate. Modulation is very good, and the Dark Horse can be braked right down to the apex without feeling unstable. This mix of stability and agility is a rare thing for a car at this price and weight and should be celebrated and exploited at every opportunity.

The stars of the Handling package are the Pirelli Trofeo RS tires. Specifically designed and engineered for the Dark Horse, these tires lend otherworldly grip to the Mustang platform. Near the limit, the tires are utterly silent, so there's an element of trust that needs to be worked up to in order to fully exploit the massive grip on tap. But the limit, though high, is something you can get to and explore.