TESTED: BMW M4 vs. Ford Shelby GT500

Believe it or not, the 2021 BMW M4 Competition starts out at about the same cost as a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. So for approximately $75,000, you need to decide between the M4 and the GT500: the self-labeled Ultimate Driving Machine or the ultimate Mustang.

Of course, the differences are stark, even if both cars are rear-wheel-drive two-door coupes with automatic transmissions. For one, the M4 offers a stout 503 horsepower in Competition guise. The GT500? 760 hp. Also, saddled with a host of carbon-fiber upgrades and carbon-ceramic brakes, this M4 Competition totals $101,995, while this 2020 GT500, which Edmunds actually owns and is testing out for a year, set us back $81,280 after options.

Why pay more for less power? We decided to find out at the test track and with a heads-up M4 vs. GT500 drag race.