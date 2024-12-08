- Overlanding is still hugely popular.
- But there are some trucks and SUVs that do it better than others.
- Here are our picks.
The Best Trucks and SUVs for Overlanding
Plenty of cars will go off-road, but these are the very best for overlanding
Overlanding, a term for self-reliant adventure travel to remote locations that could last days, weeks, or months, is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. Automakers are cashing in on the trend. Be cautious, though, as some market off-road packages are merely for aesthetics and aren't nearly as capable off the pavement as the trucks and SUVs we'll suggest here. You'll need four-wheel drive with one or two locking differentials and a good set of all-, rugged- or mud-terrain tires to push you through the toughest terrain. If you plan to pile on gear such as fridges, roof racks, cargo boxes and spare tire carriers or install a rooftop tent, be mindful of the vehicle's payload rating, which details how much weight the truck can safely carry. You'll also want ground clearance of at least 9 inches or higher and acceptable approach, breakover, and departure angles to clear all the rocks, ruts, and potential water crossings leading to the most epic remote campsites. If you're looking to take life off the grid, these are the ultimate overland vehicles we'd recommend looking at.
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
Starting MSRP: $60,540 Ground clearance: 12.2 inches Max payload: 1,050 pounds
One of the first upgrades overlanders typically make to their rigs is installing larger, more capable tires, and the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison is the only stock midsize truck equipped with 35-inch all-terrain tires. In addition to the larger rubber, the ZR2 Bison features Multimatic DSSV dampers with hydraulic bump stops. American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) collaborated with GM to add front and rear steel bumpers, enhancing the Colorado's approach and departure angles. The Bison also comes with steel skid plates that protect vital components such as the engine, transmission, transfer case, fuel tank, and rock rails designed to protect the body from impacts with rocks and other obstacles. You'll also get a full-size 35-inch spare tire mounted in the bed and front and rear locking differentials for immense capability on technical terrain. The Colorado ZR2 Bison is one of the most capable midsize trucks out of the box, so if you plan on taking it on overlanding trips, all you'll need is a place to sleep.
Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter
Starting MSRP: $64,395 Ground clearance: 11 inches Max payload: 1,475 pounds (5-foot bed) / 1,425 pounds (6-foot bed)
Toyota has taken its midsize truck's top models in two directions: The TRD Pro leans into its high-speed off-road capability, while the new Trailhunter was introduced with the fourth-generation truck to appeal to the overlanding community. Trailhunters ride on a heavy-duty Old Man Emu suspension system from ARB (a popular overland upfitter in Australia) to support the weight of overlanding gear like rooftop tents on top of bed racks, and steel skid plates and rock rails protect the underbody. You won't have to cut the fenders to install an intake snorkel either, as one is standard equipped on the passenger-side windshield pillar, so you can cross rivers and bomb down dusty roads without contaminating the turbocharged engine's fresh air supply. As for tires, the Trailhunter comes with a set of 33-inch all-terrains, and an onboard air compressor allows you to air down (for better grip in sandy scenarios) and back up again after an off-grid adventure. There's only a rear locking differential on the Trailhunter, but the front sway bars can be electronically disconnected for more articulation and, better yet, traction. If you're looking for a turnkey rig right off the lot, the Trailhunter can be outfitted with various accessories, including rooftop tents, that can be added through Toyota's dealer network. Other Tacoma models have higher payloads, and if you don't want a pickup, Toyota makes a 4Runner Trailhunter that'll go on sale early next year.
Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster
Starting MSRP: $80,790 Ground clearance: 10.4 inches Max payload: 1,675 pounds
Ineos is a new manufacturer that uses BMW's inline-six powertrains, and its Grenadier SUV looks like an older Land Rover Defender. It's just as old-school as it seems. Grenadiers have solid front and rear axles (the only other SUV on sale with that setup is the Jeep Wrangler) and full-time four-wheel drive with a center diff lock and a two-speed transfer case. Overlanders should get the Trialmaster model, which has an intake snorkel, standard front and rear locking differentials, and BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. Ineos wants customers to use their Grenadiers for adventure, so it offers plenty of accessories from the factory, including an LED light bar on the roof, rock rails, and a pre-cleaner for the intake snorkel to take care of larger debris and reduce contaminants that reach the air filter.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Starting MSRP: $48,850 Ground clearance: 10.8 inches Max payload: 1,351 pounds
The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most popular off-road vehicles in America, and along with the Grenadier, it's one of the only ones with two solid axles, which articulate better than independent setups. The Rubicon model's 33-inch tires (35-inch-tall tires are available), front and rear locking differentials, and front sway bar disconnect make it immensely capable off the pavement. Jeep is also among the only manufacturers that offer a factory winch with an 8,000-pound capacity when the vehicle is optioned with a steel front bumper. All that, along with a max payload rating of 1,351 pounds, ensures you can install a rooftop tent and more and head out into the woods for epic overlanding trips. A hybrid 4xe powertrain is an option, too, and provides for silent rock crawling. AEV also offers upfits for the Wrangler, including front and rear bumpers, 35-inch or 37-inch tires, suspension lifts, rear tire swing outs, and more off-road upgrades.
Ford Bronco Sasquatch
Starting MSRP: $49,340 Max ground clearance: 11.6 inches (two-door) Max payload: 1,236 pounds
Overlanding also involves highway driving to reach remote destinations. If you prefer a more refined ride, the Ford Bronco's independent front suspension system offers more comfort than the Wrangler's solid front axle. Ford offers the Sasquatch package on all Bronco models, which adds 35-inch tires, front and rear locking differentials, and Bilstein position-sensitive dampers. Also consider the Everglades model, which has a little more wading depth due to its factory-installed intake snorkel and a 10,000-pound Warn winch.
GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition
Starting MSRP: $88,090 Ground clearance: 11.2 inches Max payload: 1,290 pounds
Full-size trucks are the way to go if you want to throw a camper on the bed, but be mindful that you'll have trouble fitting down tighter trails. GMC partnered with AEV to build the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition, which has Multimatic DSSV dampers, 33-inch mud-terrain tires, front and rear lockers, steel underbody protection, and an available factory-installed winch. Plus, you get over 11 inches of ground clearance and a max payload of nearly 1,300 pounds. Chevrolet offers a similar package with the Silverado ZR2 Bison, and both trucks' heavy-duty configurations have AEV packages too.
Rivian R1T
Starting MSRP: $71,700 Maximum ground clearance: 14.9 inches Payload range (depending on battery size): 1,764-2,172 pounds
Yeah, we're going to include an electric pickup. Don't think the Rivian R1T can overland? Go Fast Campers, a Montana-based roof tent manufacturer, recently made a successful 200-mile trip around Death Valley in an R1T with a camper on the bed to prove it. Increased charging infrastructure will only make overlanding in an EV more accessible. Dual-, tri- and quad-motor setups are available for the R1T, and an available all-terrain package adds all-terrain tires, stronger underbody protection, an onboard air compressor, and a full-size spare under the bed. The only thing holding the Rivian back is its independent suspension on all four corners, which reduces suspension articulation but allows the Rivian to raise and lower with its independent air suspension, allowing for 6.5 inches of vertical travel. Get the Max battery pack for 400-plus miles of range.