The Best Trucks and SUVs for Overlanding

Starting MSRP: $60,540 Ground clearance: 12.2 inches Max payload: 1,050 pounds

One of the first upgrades overlanders typically make to their rigs is installing larger, more capable tires, and the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison is the only stock midsize truck equipped with 35-inch all-terrain tires. In addition to the larger rubber, the ZR2 Bison features Multimatic DSSV dampers with hydraulic bump stops. American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) collaborated with GM to add front and rear steel bumpers, enhancing the Colorado's approach and departure angles. The Bison also comes with steel skid plates that protect vital components such as the engine, transmission, transfer case, fuel tank, and rock rails designed to protect the body from impacts with rocks and other obstacles. You'll also get a full-size 35-inch spare tire mounted in the bed and front and rear locking differentials for immense capability on technical terrain. The Colorado ZR2 Bison is one of the most capable midsize trucks out of the box, so if you plan on taking it on overlanding trips, all you'll need is a place to sleep.

Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

Starting MSRP: $64,395 Ground clearance: 11 inches Max payload: 1,475 pounds (5-foot bed) / 1,425 pounds (6-foot bed)

Toyota has taken its midsize truck's top models in two directions: The TRD Pro leans into its high-speed off-road capability, while the new Trailhunter was introduced with the fourth-generation truck to appeal to the overlanding community. Trailhunters ride on a heavy-duty Old Man Emu suspension system from ARB (a popular overland upfitter in Australia) to support the weight of overlanding gear like rooftop tents on top of bed racks, and steel skid plates and rock rails protect the underbody. You won't have to cut the fenders to install an intake snorkel either, as one is standard equipped on the passenger-side windshield pillar, so you can cross rivers and bomb down dusty roads without contaminating the turbocharged engine's fresh air supply. As for tires, the Trailhunter comes with a set of 33-inch all-terrains, and an onboard air compressor allows you to air down (for better grip in sandy scenarios) and back up again after an off-grid adventure. There's only a rear locking differential on the Trailhunter, but the front sway bars can be electronically disconnected for more articulation and, better yet, traction. If you're looking for a turnkey rig right off the lot, the Trailhunter can be outfitted with various accessories, including rooftop tents, that can be added through Toyota's dealer network. Other Tacoma models have higher payloads, and if you don't want a pickup, Toyota makes a 4Runner Trailhunter that'll go on sale early next year.

Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster