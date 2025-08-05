2026 Hyundai Palisade First Drive Review: Everybody Else Should Take Note

Speaking of the seats, the range-topping Calligraphy has the adjustments you'd expect, plus four-way lumbar, side bolster width adjustment and an extendable lug cushion. It proved perfect for long-legged drivers who want extra support on lengthy drives. There's also a button that reclines the seat and extends the cushion so you can chill while you wait in the school pickup line. The driver's seat also has a massage function, which is a rarity in the non-luxury class.

Passengers in the second row also receive the first-class treatment. There aren't any legrests here, but they do get power adjustment. Add another tally to the "rare for non-luxury vehicles" list. There's even a single-touch "max relax" button that moves the seat all the way back and reclines it. Another button moves the seat forward and tilts it up to aid third-row entry and exit. And of course, the second-row seats are heated and ventilated starting at the midtier SEL Premium model.

And if that still wasn't enough, the third row is also power-adjustable. That means you can move your seat rearward and even recline if you want to increase passenger space at the minor expense of ultimate cargo capacity. Those seats are also heated, by the way. Rare for the non-luxury class? Try nonexistent. There's no other vehicle in this class that puts this kind of priority on third-row passengers, and I salute Hyundai for being so thoughtful.

Having power-adjustable seats in every row pays other benefits too. Dropping the third row from the cargo area automatically scoots the second-row seats forward (if needed), which is terrifically convenient. You can also rearrange the second- and third-row seats from the front touchscreen if you need to quickly reconfigure the cabin for ride-share duty.