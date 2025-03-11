Our Mazda CX-90 Was a Good SUV but a Bad Hybrid

OK, what about the bad stuff?

When you live with a car on a daily basis, there are lots of little gripes that develop over time, but we’ll stick to the big stuff here. Mazda’s insistence on using a control knob instead of a touchscreen setup has been a problem for years, but at this point, it’s just plain dumb. The industry has moved on, and using the CX-90’s control knob felt like a frustrating, archaic process most of the. Even Mazda owners on our team couldn’t justify it.

From Will Kaufman, video manager: "I own a Mazda 6, and I really like it. I'm on record as a defender of the knob-based system in that car (and basically every Mazda prior to the CX-50). This was my first encounter with the new knob, and ... I don't like it. It's sleeker, but that makes it harder to grip. The rotational clicks are certainly tighter, with a little less play, but the directional pushes feel more rubbery. And overall, the knob material feels cheaper in your hand. And the revisions to the OS make navigating things just a little less clear than before."

Beyond the tech, another major complaint we have about the CX-90 was the overall lack of space for a three-row SUV. This is a vehicle that is made to accommodate families and their things, which isn’t something we could always accomplish.