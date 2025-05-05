2025 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck: More Range Than Any Other EV We've Ever Tested

Excellent range, poor efficiency

539 miles on a single charge is the best figure we've seen to date, and it might be a while before another vehicle comes close to that hitting that number. We weren't surprised when the Silverado EV WT beat its 492-mile EPA estimate. After all, we've already range-tested two of this truck's siblings: the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado RST and the 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali. Both of those trucks exceeded their EPA estimates by 34 miles and 47 miles, respectively, so it would have been more surprising if the Silverado EV WT fell short of its figure.

The Silverado EV WT uses the same massive 205-kWh battery pack as the Silverado EV RST and Sierra EV Denali but has a better EPA estimate than both. What gives? It all comes down to equipment. The RST and Denali are the top-of-the-line models in their respective lineups, with lots of features like leather upholstery, big screens, 24-inch wheels and the trick folding midgate, all of which add weight and decrease range and efficiency.

In fact, the other two trucks were so heavy they maxed out the scales we use to weigh every vehicle we test. By comparison, the Work Truck is a no-frills model, and because it had less equipment, we were actually able to get it on our scales. At 8,466 pounds, it's still among the heaviest vehicles Edmunds has ever tested — the Work Truck weighs at least 1,500 pounds more than rivals like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.