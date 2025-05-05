- The Silverado EV Work Truck with the Max Range battery pack drove 539 miles on a single charge, 47 miles past its EPA estimate.
- That's more range than any other EV Edmunds has ever tested, though the Silverado EV is far from efficient.
- The Work Truck is the least expensive version of the Silverado EV.
2025 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck: More Range Than Any Other EV We've Ever Tested
By a comfortable margin, this is our new record holder
For a few years, the Lucid Air held the top spot on the Edmund EV Range Test leaderboard, but just recently the GMC Sierra EV Denali pipped it by a couple of miles to take the top position. Chevy saw the result and thought it could do even better, offering up a 2025 Silverado EV Work Truck with the Max Range battery pack for us to test. The Silverado's EPA rating isn't as impressive as the Lucid's, yet the EV Work Truck blew past its estimate, officially setting a new Edmunds record.
How we range test
We aim for a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just getting on the highway and setting the cruise control to 70 mph.
We started off from Edmunds HQ with a full battery and stayed within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, returning to the office with 7 miles of indicated range remaining. It was cloudy but pleasant and 64 degrees Fahrenheit on our test day.
Excellent range, poor efficiency
539 miles on a single charge is the best figure we've seen to date, and it might be a while before another vehicle comes close to that hitting that number. We weren't surprised when the Silverado EV WT beat its 492-mile EPA estimate. After all, we've already range-tested two of this truck's siblings: the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado RST and the 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali. Both of those trucks exceeded their EPA estimates by 34 miles and 47 miles, respectively, so it would have been more surprising if the Silverado EV WT fell short of its figure.
The Silverado EV WT uses the same massive 205-kWh battery pack as the Silverado EV RST and Sierra EV Denali but has a better EPA estimate than both. What gives? It all comes down to equipment. The RST and Denali are the top-of-the-line models in their respective lineups, with lots of features like leather upholstery, big screens, 24-inch wheels and the trick folding midgate, all of which add weight and decrease range and efficiency.
In fact, the other two trucks were so heavy they maxed out the scales we use to weigh every vehicle we test. By comparison, the Work Truck is a no-frills model, and because it had less equipment, we were actually able to get it on our scales. At 8,466 pounds, it's still among the heaviest vehicles Edmunds has ever tested — the Work Truck weighs at least 1,500 pounds more than rivals like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.
All-electric range is one thing, but efficiency is important to note, too, especially for vehicles like the Silverado EV or other electric trucks. After charging the Silverado EV WT back to 100%, we measured consumption at 45.3 kWh per 100 miles. That's among the best we've seen from an electric truck, besting the efficiency of rivals like the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning as well as the last Silverado and Sierra EVs we tested.
That said, the Silverado EV is pretty inefficient as far as EVs go. The Lucid Air's efficiency came in at 28.3 kWh per 100 miles (lower figures are better), meaning it used a lot less energy to go a similar distance. The Silverado EV WT went the distance it did because it has a really big battery, not because it's particularly efficient. Think of it like a big truck with a really big gas tank. It can go a long way between fills, but it's going to be expensive and take a long time to fill up the tank afterward. On a Level 2 charger, the Silverado EV WT took almost 40 hours to fully recharge.
Hitting the test track
In addition to our EV range testing, we put the Silverado EV WT through the paces at the Edmunds test track. The Work Truck lacks the sporty drive modes available in both the Silverado RST and the Sierra EV Denalli, so it's no surprise it was slower than both. The Work Truck hit 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, about 1.5 seconds slower than its siblings. Braking performance was worse, too, with longer stops than the other trucks. We're blaming that on the Work Truck's tires, which improve range — so much so that, for now, the EV WT is king of the Edmunds EV Range Test.
2025 Chevy Silverado EV WT test results
2025 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck Max Range
Edmunds test results
|Battery
|205 kWh
|Power
|510 hp
|Torque
|580 lb-ft
|Weight
|8,466 pounds
|0-60 mph
|5.8 seconds
|Quarter mile
|14.1 seconds @ 98.3 mph
|60-0 mph
|143 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.76 g
|Base price
|$77,795