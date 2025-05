2025 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck: More Range Than Any Other EV We've Ever Tested

All-electric range is one thing, but efficiency is important to note, too, especially for vehicles like the Silverado EV or other electric trucks. After charging the Silverado EV WT back to 100%, we measured consumption at 45.3 kWh per 100 miles. That's among the best we've seen from an electric truck, besting the efficiency of rivals like the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning as well as the last Silverado and Sierra EVs we tested.

That said, the Silverado EV is pretty inefficient as far as EVs go. The Lucid Air's efficiency came in at 28.3 kWh per 100 miles (lower figures are better), meaning it used a lot less energy to go a similar distance. The Silverado EV WT went the distance it did because it has a really big battery, not because it's particularly efficient. Think of it like a big truck with a really big gas tank. It can go a long way between fills, but it's going to be expensive and take a long time to fill up the tank afterward. On a Level 2 charger, the Silverado EV WT took almost 40 hours to fully recharge.

Hitting the test track

In addition to our EV range testing, we put the Silverado EV WT through the paces at the Edmunds test track. The Work Truck lacks the sporty drive modes available in both the Silverado RST and the Sierra EV Denalli, so it's no surprise it was slower than both. The Work Truck hit 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, about 1.5 seconds slower than its siblings. Braking performance was worse, too, with longer stops than the other trucks. We're blaming that on the Work Truck's tires, which improve range — so much so that, for now, the EV WT is king of the Edmunds EV Range Test.