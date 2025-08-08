- Dodge will now offer a six-cylinder gas Charger alongside its EV.
- Both are available with two or four doors.
- The new six-cylinder version makes more power than the old Hemi V8.
2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack First Look: Going Back to the (Oil) Well
The gas-powered Charger is back and ready to party
Dodge is following up its latest electric Charger Daytona with a traditional gasoline-powered version called the Sixpack. Historic names aside, this doesn't feature a six-barrel carburetor but a twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine making far more power than the old-school Hemi (and even more than the namesake Chrysler 440 cubic-inch V8).
"As deep as those electric motors will push you back into the bucket seats, we always knew that some people still want to feel the power that pistons, crankshafts and drive lines send to the pavement," said Dodge CEO Matt McAlear. "The good news the Charger platform is designed to carry more than batteries. It's designed to carry everything we know about high-output, internal combustion power."
Everything Dodge knows is encompassed in the driveline including the standard eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive from previous versions of the Charger and Challenger. However, the most recent advancements are the company's new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that sounds far more like something from Toyota or Nissan than a star-spangled Dodge powerplant.
Upgraded Scat Pack models, and the first to be released, will get the high-output version of the Hurricane engine, making 550 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. Dodge says that's good for a zero-to-60 time of 3.9 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12.2 seconds. The standard-output Hurricane will see duty in the Charger R/T, making 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque. Those powertrains already reside in the on-sale Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Ram 1500.
Both variants come with a standard mechanical limited-slip differential, standard line lock for drag races, a rear drive mode that can handle 100% of the engine's power, and launch control. With two Garrett turbochargers and 30 psi of boost, it delivers 90% of peak torque from 3,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm. Top speed is 177 mph.
As with the rest of Dodge's lineup, the new gasoline Chargers will use the company's Performance Pages to measure quarter miles and sprint times. It will also feature Auto, Eco, Wet/Snow, Sport and Custom drive modes for different situations. Eco sends more power forward; Sport sends more to the rear. And in the Custom mode drivers can change all the parameters for a personalized feel.
Regarding the looks, Dodge designers didn't want to go retro. It, of course, used inspiration from its past, both Chargers, Challengers and others, but with a light touch. Amazingly, the new Charger is wider than the last, "basically one millimeter from needing cab lights," with wide air inlets to cool the engine. The major differences between the Sixpack and the Daytona are the lack of the air-sculpting R wing, along with a Power Dome hood to cover the gas-fed engine. Dodge cut off any Hemi talk by inviting us up to measure the engine bay to see if one would fit — it does.
New 20-inch wheels give the vehicle a square setup and feature a diamond-cut pattern, though Dodge notes several other wheel choices are available. All Chargers get white LED lighting and red "ring of fire" LED rear taillights surrounding an illuminated Fratzog logo. A new color called Green Machine joins the other cheekily named hues like After Dark, Bludicrous, Diamond Black, Peel Out, Redeye, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle.
The cabin looks similar to the Daytona with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster screen and 12.3-inch center display angled toward the driver. Ambient lighting adds to the ambiance while a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel and pistol grip shifter provide the main touch points. Seats are available in heated black Nappa leather or Demonic Red Nappa leather. High-backed, fixed headrest seats are available on Plus trims. That option pack also includes eight-way power-adjustable seating, illuminated door handles, proximity wake-up with a Dodge welcome light, 64-color interior lighting, LED lights, wireless charging, a 16-inch digital cluster, surround-view camera system and a head-up display.
Order books will open for the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack on August 13, and vehicles will arrive at dealerships near the end of the year. The 420-hp Charger R/T will start at $51,990, including the $1,995 destination charge, and the 550-hp Charger Scat Pack will cost $56,990. Buyers who want the four-door model will pay an extra $2,000.