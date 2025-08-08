Regarding the looks, Dodge designers didn't want to go retro. It, of course, used inspiration from its past, both Chargers, Challengers and others, but with a light touch. Amazingly, the new Charger is wider than the last, "basically one millimeter from needing cab lights," with wide air inlets to cool the engine. The major differences between the Sixpack and the Daytona are the lack of the air-sculpting R wing, along with a Power Dome hood to cover the gas-fed engine. Dodge cut off any Hemi talk by inviting us up to measure the engine bay to see if one would fit — it does.

New 20-inch wheels give the vehicle a square setup and feature a diamond-cut pattern, though Dodge notes several other wheel choices are available. All Chargers get white LED lighting and red "ring of fire" LED rear taillights surrounding an illuminated Fratzog logo. A new color called Green Machine joins the other cheekily named hues like After Dark, Bludicrous, Diamond Black, Peel Out, Redeye, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle.

The cabin looks similar to the Daytona with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster screen and 12.3-inch center display angled toward the driver. Ambient lighting adds to the ambiance while a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel and pistol grip shifter provide the main touch points. Seats are available in heated black Nappa leather or Demonic Red Nappa leather. High-backed, fixed headrest seats are available on Plus trims. That option pack also includes eight-way power-adjustable seating, illuminated door handles, proximity wake-up with a Dodge welcome light, 64-color interior lighting, LED lights, wireless charging, a 16-inch digital cluster, surround-view camera system and a head-up display.