The Acura TLX Is Dead

Acura will stop building its midsize TLX sedan this month

2024 Acura TLX Type S front three-quarter
  • The Acura TLX is being discontinued.
  • Production of the midsize sedan will end this month.
  • Slow sales and "the evolving needs of [Acura's] customers" are to blame.

Well, another sedan just bit the dust. Acura will stop producing the four-door TLX effective this month, citing "the evolving needs of our customers and the changing landscape of the automotive industry," according to an official statement.

The TLX was never a super-strong seller, but it did put up some decent sales figures last decade. Introduced in 2014 to replace the TL, the TLX had its best year in 2015, when Acura sold 47,080 examples of its midsize sedan. Sales went on a slow decline since then, culminating with Acura moving just 7,478 TLX models in 2024.

2024 Acura TLX rear 3/4

We always had a soft spot for the Ohio-built TLX and its sportier Type S counterpart. When we tested one last year, the 355-horsepower TLX Type S actually pulled 1.0 g on our 200-foot skidpad — a handling and lateral grip spec that not only bested rivals like the BMW M340i, Mercedes-AMG C 43 and Audi S4 but came seriously close to Acura's own NSX supercar.

What will fill the TLX-sized hole in Acura's lineup? Not another sedan, that's for sure. The next Acura product coming down the pipeline is the RSX — an electric crossover coupe. Ah, well. At least we still have the updated 2026 Integra and its hot-hatch Type S counterpart.

2024 Acura TLX Type S front
Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

