The Acura TLX Is Dead
Well, another sedan just bit the dust. Acura will stop producing the four-door TLX effective this month, citing "the evolving needs of our customers and the changing landscape of the automotive industry," according to an official statement.
The TLX was never a super-strong seller, but it did put up some decent sales figures last decade. Introduced in 2014 to replace the TL, the TLX had its best year in 2015, when Acura sold 47,080 examples of its midsize sedan. Sales went on a slow decline since then, culminating with Acura moving just 7,478 TLX models in 2024.
We always had a soft spot for the Ohio-built TLX and its sportier Type S counterpart. When we tested one last year, the 355-horsepower TLX Type S actually pulled 1.0 g on our 200-foot skidpad — a handling and lateral grip spec that not only bested rivals like the BMW M340i, Mercedes-AMG C 43 and Audi S4 but came seriously close to Acura's own NSX supercar.
What will fill the TLX-sized hole in Acura's lineup? Not another sedan, that's for sure. The next Acura product coming down the pipeline is the RSX — an electric crossover coupe. Ah, well. At least we still have the updated 2026 Integra and its hot-hatch Type S counterpart.