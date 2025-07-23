The Acura TLX Is Dead

Well, another sedan just bit the dust. Acura will stop producing the four-door TLX effective this month, citing "the evolving needs of our customers and the changing landscape of the automotive industry," according to an official statement.

The TLX was never a super-strong seller, but it did put up some decent sales figures last decade. Introduced in 2014 to replace the TL, the TLX had its best year in 2015, when Acura sold 47,080 examples of its midsize sedan. Sales went on a slow decline since then, culminating with Acura moving just 7,478 TLX models in 2024.