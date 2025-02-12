2025 BMW X6 M Competition vs. Porsche Cayenne GTS: Battle for Super-SUV Supremacy

The Cayenne in one word? Balanced. Everything falls neatly and tidily into place regardless of what you're doing with it or how you're driving it. Quickly, slowly, through parking lots or up mountain roads, the Porsche feels composed, competent and thoroughly done over with engineering polish. Those finishing touches — those little hints of refinement to the suspension, the steering, the brakes, the rear steer and so on — are what really put daylight between the Cayenne and the X6.

In the X6, BMW's S68 engine is absolutely unhinged — it revs so freely all the way through to redline and there is absolutely no let up in grunt. The Porsche is smooth, but it doesn't pull anywhere near as ferociously, and the 124-hp gap between them feels more like a 300-hp chasm. There is absolutely no way this X6 is making "just" 617 hp; BMW is famous for underrating its cars' power figures.

The BMW is clearly built to go as fast as possible all of the time, and that's exemplified perfectly by the ride. It's firm — like slammed-on-the-deck tuner car firm. And that would be fine if you lived on a racetrack, but we know you don't. Sure, the lack of body roll keeps it nice and tidy around our handling circuit, but once you attempt to live with it you might look at your bank account and think you've made a horrible mistake. It's just so firm it's difficult to justify, let alone enjoy on the road.

And that’s the problem with the BMW X6 M Competition — we don't want to live with it. The X6 M still has strong points on the road. It still goes like hell when you need it to and stops just as aggressively. But the steering isn't nearly as accurate as the Porsche's and the brake pedal leaves you guessing in a way no performance car should.