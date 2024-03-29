The typical life cycle of an SUV is about seven or eight years long, and a refresh comes right in the middle to keep things fresh and interesting. You'd expect a redesign about now, but instead Audi has given the Q7 yet another face-lift.

That means the bones are the same as they were in 2017 when this Q7 made its debut, but the looks and tech are getting a little makeover. The fresh face and reprofiled rear hatch area are the most obvious giveaways that this is neither a 2017 nor a 2020 Q7 after its first refresh. The optional OLED headlights sharpen the front and bring the Q7 right up to date with the rest of the Audi lineup. The rear looks to have taken a little inspiration from the smaller Q5 and can also be had as OLEDs. The Q7 has always been a relatively handsome car, and this face-lift is unlikely to prove as divisive as the one for the BMW X5, its closest rival.