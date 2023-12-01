Road Trip! This Is How the New 2024 Alfa Romeo Fared on a Journey to the Las Vegas Grand Prix

It's quite a sight, opening your blinds to a sporty SUV painted in one of the most brilliant shades of green you've ever seen in your life. That was me a couple of weeks ago when reps for the Italian automaker kindly dropped off the keys to a 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale in Verde Fangio (well worth the $2,200 charge, in my opinion), to be used as transport to this year's inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The reason for choosing the Tonale over several Giulias — including a Quadrifoglio — that were also offered? I've never piloted a Tonale but have already driven the 2.0-liter Giulia, knew that I wouldn't be able to use the Quadrifolgio for its intended purpose on the straight shot northeast, and remembered that I'm simply too tall to avoid brushing my hair against the Giulia's headliner. That last point will be important in a moment.

The Tonale heads north

I hop into the Tonale and my first impression is positive. I like the overall aesthetic, and the materials feel more upscale than those used on many of its luxury competitors. Elements like the tall, metal column-mounted paddle shifters and start button on the steering wheel immediately differentiate the Tonale's interior from those of rivals, even though the all-black color scheme feels a tad severe. Thankfully, there's plenty of ambient lightning at night (including behind the passenger dash area), giving the little SUV a cool nightclub vibe without going full Mercedes disco insanity.

The only downside is that, again, this Alfa doesn't quite fit my 6-foot-4 frame. That might not surprise you — this is a subcompact crossover, after all — but I'm able to comfortable sit at the helm of the Honda HR-V, Kia Soul and a number of other pint-sized SUVs. In the days leading up to my departure, I found myself constantly shifting in the driver's seat, trying to find the perfect placement. I had to compromise, giving up some thigh support so as to be lower to the ground, and sitting uncomfortably far away from the steering wheel as I tried to follow the curvature of the roofline. I think I might have been OK if my tester hadn't been equipped with the panoramic sunroof.

But my carryon fit in the cargo area, and that's really all you need for a road trip, right? I saved a seat configuration that more or less worked, then pointed my viridian chariot to California Route 60, where my trip would begin in earnest. I traveled these first few miles in silence, as the Alfa tenders had thoughtfully recharged this plug-in's 15.5-kWh battery pack. I left the Tonale in its default driving mode — neither running in EV-only mode, nor forcing the engine on to save the battery for later. Driving at highway speeds quickly depleted the battery's range, and it was the turbocharged four-cylinder's turn to do the work.

Displacing just 1.3 liters, the Tonale's engine is surprisingly relaxed at steady higher speeds. It doesn't churn with reckless abandon when you're just keeping up with traffic, making longer road trips an easy affair. It does exhibit less than ideal qualities when you need to climb a hill (winding up the Cajon Pass elicited a raspy drone from underhood) and later when I got into Vegas, I noticed that with the engine fired up, the powertrain felt odd around town. The trasmission is slippy off the line, almost like the Tonale employs a dual-clutch transmission — but the six-speed is actually a traditional automatic. It's not bad, really, but something to be aware of if you're expecting a smooth driving experience.