Toyota Supra and BMW M2 Go Head-to-Head in Edmunds U-Drags

It might be a little hard to believe, but the BMW M2 and the Toyota GR Supra 3.0 are very closely priced. And in fact, the Supra is actually the more expensive of the two when you consider their base prices. Thanks to a litany of options, the BMW ends up having the higher as-tested price, but the general parity here does leave sports-car buyers with an interesting question to consider.

Would you rather have the Toyota Supra — it comes with a long-standing history, and though the modern incarnation isn't a bona fide legend, it still has real sports car chops (and in this case, a manual gearbox) — or the BMW M2, a car with plenty of pedigree in its own right? We asked ourselves exactly that, so we did what any good enthusiasts would do, we lined them up for a bit of Edmunds U-Drags fun to find out which was quicker.