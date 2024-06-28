Skip to main content

Toyota Supra and BMW M2 Go Head-to-Head in Edmunds U-Drags

We take these six-cylinder, rear-drive, manual sport coupes to our track to see who reigns supreme

Edmunds U-Drags: BMW M2 vs. Toyota GR Supra
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
  • The BMW M2 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 have very similar starting prices.
  • Both also feature turbocharged straight-six engines, manual transmissions, and rear-wheel drive.
  • So we put them head to head in the latest edition of U-Drags.

It might be a little hard to believe, but the BMW M2 and the Toyota GR Supra 3.0 are very closely priced. And in fact, the Supra is actually the more expensive of the two when you consider their base prices. Thanks to a litany of options, the BMW ends up having the higher as-tested price, but the general parity here does leave sports-car buyers with an interesting question to consider.

Would you rather have the Toyota Supra — it comes with a long-standing history, and though the modern incarnation isn't a bona fide legend, it still has real sports car chops (and in this case, a manual gearbox) — or the BMW M2, a car with plenty of pedigree in its own right? We asked ourselves exactly that, so we did what any good enthusiasts would do, we lined them up for a bit of Edmunds U-Drags fun to find out which was quicker.

The Toyota GR Supra might use a BMW-sourced engine, but it's not the one in the M2. The motor that lies under the hood of the Supra is the B58, a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six that makes 382 horsepower and sends that grunt through a six-speed manual to the rear wheels. The M2, while also featuring a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six, uses the S58. In the M2 it makes 453 hp, is also linked to a six-speed manual, and, despite weighing significantly more than the Supra, gives the Bimmer a superior power-to-weight ratio because of all that extra grunt. 

So which is best? There's really only one way to find out. Watch the races above! 

