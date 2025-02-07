You'll get up to 37 mpg combined in the Honda CR-V Hybrid with all-wheel drive, per the EPA's estimates. It uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (the nonhybrid CR-V uses a turbo 1.5-liter) with two electric motors feeding off a 1.1-kWh battery pack, producing a combined 204 horsepower. As for the Toyota RAV4, it returns up to 39 mpg combined from its 2.5-liter engine, dual electric motors, and 1.6-kWh battery. Its hybrid system provides the most power out of the bunch, with 219 horsepower. Toyota is also one of the few automakers that offers a plug-in hybrid powertrain in its crossover. The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid is a little pricier than the standard hybrid, but it gets up to 38 mpg and can travel up to 42 miles on electricity alone.

The Subaru's key advantages

All of these hybrid crossovers offer all-wheel drive, whether it's standard or available as an option. Here's where the Forester Hybrid makes up for the lack of mpgs: Subaru uses its Symmetrical AWD system, which is permanently active, continuously sending power to all four wheels. Other all-wheel-drive systems, like Toyota's Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive and Honda's Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System, are part-time systems, meaning they operate in front-wheel drive most of the time until extra traction is needed. This is one of the ways Subaru has positioned itself well as a rugged adventure brand. Inside, the Subaru Forester gets an 11.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It's not our favorite system, but Subaru also added a 12.3-inch digital gauge display. Base models come with smaller screens, but in the CR-V, there's an available 9-inch display, and in the RAV4 Hybrid, a 10.5-inch infotainment screen is available on higher trims.