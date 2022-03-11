Unlike Mercedes' first modern electric effort, the B-Class, the EQE has been developed without the compromises of squeezing electric motors and batteries into a structure designed for an internal combustion engine. The battery is situated under the floor, low and between the wheels, with those wheels pushed far out into the car's corners to improve interior space.

Utilizing the same, albeit shortened, EVA2 electric vehicle architecture platform as the EQS, the EQE is fitted with a 90-kWh battery that is smaller than the pack in its larger counterpart. That is still enough, in its most efficient specification, to allow a range of around 410 miles on a full charge according to the European WLTP standard, which uses a different testing procedure than the EPA. (EPA range estimates are generally lower.)

Its overall shape, described by Mercedes-Benz as "one-bow" styling, is defined by its need to be as aerodynamic as possible. It's not surprising then that it looks like a smaller version of the EQS, which follows the same design ethos. There's no front trunk, as Mercedes-Benz instead uses the front area for an optional HEPA filtering system to clean the air coming into the cabin. Luggage space is limited to the rear trunk, though the 15.2-cubic-foot capacity will be sufficient for most customers, and the rear seatback folds for longer load-through capability if required.

A spacious, rich interior

Though the EQE is more compact than the EQS, it is still quite spacious inside, and especially so when you compare it against the E-Class. The cabin's design certainly gives you the impression of vastness, but the wheelbase is also half a foot longer, resulting in measurably more room. It's also finished in high-quality materials and is rich in tech.

The EQE features a digital instrument panel and a large portrait-oriented screen in the center console as standard. We find that the MBUX infotainment system is neatly arranged and simple to operate. This particular variation is loaded with EQ-specific features in relation to energy use, charging and route planning, along with the more usual vehicle, connectivity, info and entertainment functions.

Naturally there's the upgrade to up the screen count to three via Mercedes-Benz's optional Hyperscreen. This vast 56-inch display incorporates three screens — twin 12.3-inch OLED screens for the driver and passenger as well as a 17.7-inch central display — across the near entire span and curvature of the dashboard. MBUX also features a robust list of voice commands, online music streaming and over-the-air updates.

While it's undoubtedly striking, it's arguably technology overkill, particularly in the U.S. market, where some of the features — such as the ability for the front passenger to watch video/internet content on a screen in front of them — aren't possible while in motion.

Exceptional refinement

Even after you consider the space and quality of the materials, once moving the EQE reveals a serenity that only amplifies the overall impression of luxury. Without the noise of an engine to contend with, Mercedes-Benz's engineers have worked tirelessly to reduce NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) to good effect. The structure has acoustic dampening foam injected into hollow areas in the 100% recycled steel body, and the slippery shape it presents to the air not only helps with efficiency but also reduces wind noise. Even the tires are filled with foam to reduce road noise.

It works, too, with the silence apparent even at high cruising speeds on the hard-packed snow and ice surfaces on our test drive. Our drive doesn't just reveal impressive sound suppression but also fine ride quality on the optional air suspension. The same serenity is evident on surface streets too.

Power and grace