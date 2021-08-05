How does that compare within the EV world? Let's look at the Hyundai Kona Electric, which is comparably priced and similarly sized to the Bolt. In our test of a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric, we measured a consumption rate of 22.3 kWh/100 mi. So that same 278 miles in the Kona would have cost $6.19 in Utah and $20.45 in Hawaii. You'd save a few bucks with the Hyundai, but not enough to really impact your bottom line.
How about a gasoline-powered rival? Running a 2021 Mazda 3 Turbo hatchback for 278 miles on regular fuel would have set us back $43.62 in Hawaii ($4.08 per gallon) and $41.49 in Utah ($3.88 per gallon) at current prices, assuming we got the 3 Turbo's EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined. Based on these numbers, if you average 10,000 miles a year, driving a 2022 Chevy Bolt could save you an estimated $722 per year in Hawaii and $1,235 per year in Utah.
For more information on how we test EV range and how each vehicle performed, we invite you to visit our Real World vs. EPA testing page, which includes both our EV range leaderboard and a table with detailed test results. Our EV range leaderboard is embeddable and will automatically update every time we add a new vehicle.
Edmunds says
While the 2022 Chevy Bolt continues to be one of the range leaders in the non-luxury segment by official EPA range estimates, our real-world testing has shown consistent results that put it in fifth place overall. Its 278-mile result is still commendable, but this test serves as a good illustration of how real-world testing paints a more complete picture for EV shoppers. For our latest comprehensive ratings of all electric vehicles, head over to Edmunds' EV rankings page.