The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt has an EPA-estimated range of 259 miles on a single charge. As far as non-luxury EVs go, it's in second place for the longest EPA range on the market as of this writing, trailing the Volkswagen ID.4 Pro by a single mile.

Despite the Bolt's new look, it shares its foundation and electric powertrain with its predecessor, which explains why its EPA range and consumption figures are virtually unchanged. We put those figures to the test on our standardized EV driving loop.

Testing the Bolt in the real world

Edmunds tests every new electric vehicle on the same real-world driving loop to see just how far it can travel from a full charge down to zero miles remaining. If you look at our EV range leaderboard, you'll see that most EVs have matched or exceeded their EPA range estimates in our testing. The 2020 Bolt outperformed its 259-mile range estimate by nearly 7%. With slightly warmer weather conditions (60 degrees for the 2020 versus 71 degrees for the 2022 car), we expected the new Bolt might travel just a bit farther.