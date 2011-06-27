  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac XT6
  4. 2021 Cadillac XT6

2021 Cadillac XT6

2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport 4dr SUV Exterior
2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport 4dr SUV Exterior
2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport 4dr SUV Profile
2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport 4dr SUV Badge
2021 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV Exterior
+19

2021 Cadillac XT6
MSRP Range: $47,995 - $57,195

Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Cadillac XT6 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all XT6 lease offers
2021 Cadillac XT6 price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Cadillac XT6.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Sport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Sport 4dr SUV AWD
    3.6L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$57,195
    MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 6600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
    3.6L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$54,795
    MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 6600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Premium Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
    Premium Luxury 4dr SUV
    3.6L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$52,795
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 6600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Luxury 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$49,995
    MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Cadillac XT6 features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    Cadillac XT6 for sale
    2021
    2020

    FAQ

    Is the Cadillac XT6 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 XT6 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Cadillac XT6 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XT6 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XT6 has 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac XT6. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Cadillac XT6?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Cadillac XT6:

    • Luxury trim level debuts below Premium Luxury and Sport
    • New base 237-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine
    • Wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
    • Part of the first XT6 generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Cadillac XT6 reliable?

    To determine whether the Cadillac XT6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XT6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XT6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Cadillac XT6 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Cadillac XT6 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 XT6 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Cadillac XT6?

    The least-expensive 2021 Cadillac XT6 is the 2021 Cadillac XT6 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,995.

    Other versions include:

    • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $57,195
    • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $54,795
    • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $52,795
    • Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $49,995
    • Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $47,995
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Cadillac XT6?

    If you're interested in the Cadillac XT6, the next question is, which XT6 model is right for you? XT6 variants include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of XT6 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Cadillac XT6

    2021 Cadillac XT6 Overview

    The 2021 Cadillac XT6 is offered in the following submodels: XT6 SUV. Available styles include Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Cadillac XT6?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Cadillac XT6 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 XT6.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Cadillac XT6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 XT6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Cadillac XT6?

    Which 2021 Cadillac XT6s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Cadillac XT6 for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2021 XT6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,180 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Cadillac XT6.

    Can't find a new 2021 Cadillac XT6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Cadillac XT6 for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,388.

    Find a new Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,275.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Cadillac XT6?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Cadillac lease specials

    Related 2021 Cadillac XT6 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles