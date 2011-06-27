  1. Home
2022 Cadillac XT6

MSRP range: $48,595 - $58,295
2021 Cadillac XT6 Luxury 4dr SUV Exterior
Other years
Cadillac XT6 for Sale

2022 Cadillac XT6 Review

2022 Cadillac XT6 Review
  • Quiet interior
  • Third row is roomy enough for most adults
  • Easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Minimal cargo space behind third row
  • Many advanced driver safety aids don't come standard
  • Jumpy throttle makes it hard to accelerate smoothly
  • Low towing limits
  • Super Cruise limited hands-free driving system may debut in 2022
  • Part of the first XT6 generation introduced for 2020
2022 Cadillac XT6 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Cadillac XT6.

2022 Cadillac XT6 video

[MUSIC PLAYING] WILL KAUFMAN: Right now, Cadillac only offers one three-row SUV, the Escalade. While the Escalade is an undeniable cultural phenomenon, it is also an undeniable behemoth. Can Cadillac capture some of that magic in their new six-passenger three-row SUV, the 2020 Cadillac XT6? Will this be a Less-calade or just less? Hey, my boss says that if we get enough subscribers, I'm not allowed to pun anymore. So make sure to hit that button. The XT6 may be smaller than the Escalade, but its dimensions compare favorably to other competitors in its class, like our current top-ranked, midsize, three-row, luxury SUV, the Audi Q7. In fact, the XT6 claims a little bit more third-row passenger space than the Q7. To find that extra room, Cadillac had to raid the trunk, though. With the third row up, the XT6 has a relatively small 12.6 cubic feet of space. Fold down the power-folding third row and the remote-folding second row, and you open up a pretty impressive 78.7 cubic feet of space. Th0- XT6 relies on the same 310-horsepower, naturally aspirated V6 that you'll find in the smaller XT5. Fortunately, Cadillac replaced the less-than-stellar 8-speed automatic transmission from the XT5 with a 9-speed automatic. We've had a chance to drive Cadillac's 9-speed in other vehicles, and we find it pretty well-behaved, especially when it's got a little extra power behind it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Cadillac has packed almost all of the technology features they offer into the XT6. You'll find everything you expect, like smartphone integration, driver aides and active safety features, GM's camera-based, rear-view mirror. You'll even find an optional night vision camera system. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets the knob-based secondary input that I had mixed feelings about back when I got to try it out in the XT4. Hey, you should check out that video. Fortunately, Cadillac says they've made some functional improvements that should make it a little more intuitive to use. Right now, it looks like at launch, Super Cruise will not be available on the XT6. However, Cadillac says they will be rolling out Super Cruise across their model lineup soon. Towing is rated at 4,000 pounds, and you get some neat towing aids, like a trailer hitch camera view. However, 4,000 pounds is at the lower end of the spectrum, with competitors like the Land Rover Discovery claiming thousands more max towing capacity. We don't have pricing information yet. But stay tuned to Edmunds for more news about the 2020 Cadillac XT6 as we approach its planned spring launch. For all our coverage, from the Detroit Auto Show, make sure to check out edmunds.com/roadnoise. And stay tuned right here to our YouTube channel for more videos like this.

2020 Cadillac XT6 First Look | NY Auto Show

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Cadillac XT6, but since the 2022 Cadillac XT6 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$48,595
MPG & Fuel
21 City / 27 Hwy / 23 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 19.0 gal. capacity
Seating
7 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 9-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 235 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque: 258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 198.5 in. / Height: 69.9 in. / Width: 77.3 in.
Curb Weight: 4362 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 12.6 cu.ft.
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Cadillac XT6 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 XT6 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Cadillac XT6 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XT6 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XT6 has 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac XT6. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Cadillac XT6?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Cadillac XT6:

  • Super Cruise limited hands-free driving system may debut in 2022
  • Part of the first XT6 generation introduced for 2020
Is the Cadillac XT6 reliable?

To determine whether the Cadillac XT6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XT6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XT6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Cadillac XT6 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Cadillac XT6 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 XT6 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Cadillac XT6?

The least-expensive 2022 Cadillac XT6 is the 2022 Cadillac XT6 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,595.

Other versions include:

  • Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $50,595
  • Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $48,595
  • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $58,295
  • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $54,995
  • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $52,995
What are the different models of Cadillac XT6?

2022 Cadillac XT6 Overview

The 2022 Cadillac XT6 is offered in the following submodels: XT6 SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Cadillac XT6 models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine or a 3.6 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 310 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Cadillac XT6 comes with all wheel drive, and front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Cadillac XT6 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Cadillac XT6?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Cadillac XT6 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 XT6.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Cadillac XT6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 XT6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Cadillac XT6?

2022 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

2022 Cadillac XT6 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

