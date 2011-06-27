2022 Cadillac XT6
MSRP range: $48,595 - $58,295
|MSRP
|$49,790
|Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through June 14th
|$49,790
2022 Cadillac XT6 Review
- Quiet interior
- Third row is roomy enough for most adults
- Easy-to-use infotainment system
- Minimal cargo space behind third row
- Many advanced driver safety aids don't come standard
- Jumpy throttle makes it hard to accelerate smoothly
- Low towing limits
- Super Cruise limited hands-free driving system may debut in 2022
- Part of the first XT6 generation introduced for 2020
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Cadillac XT6.
2022 Cadillac XT6 video
2020 Cadillac XT6 First Look | NY Auto Show
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Cadillac XT6, but since the 2022 Cadillac XT6 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Cadillac has addressed a glaring gap in its lineup with a new three-row crossover, the 2020 XT6. The XT6 enters a hotter-than-hot segment, but we wonder: Can it repeat the success of its monstrous big sib, the Escalade? Edmunds News Editor Will Kaufman gets up close with the newest, tech-loaded Caddy at its Detroit Auto Show debut.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Cadillac XT6 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 XT6 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Cadillac XT6 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XT6 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XT6 has 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac XT6. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Cadillac XT6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Cadillac XT6:
Is the Cadillac XT6 reliable?
To determine whether the Cadillac XT6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XT6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XT6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Cadillac XT6 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Cadillac XT6 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 XT6 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Cadillac XT6?
The least-expensive 2022 Cadillac XT6 is the 2022 Cadillac XT6 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,595.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $50,595
- Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $48,595
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $58,295
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $54,995
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $52,995
What are the different models of Cadillac XT6?
If you're interested in the Cadillac XT6, the next question is, which XT6 model is right for you? XT6 variants include Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A). For a full list of XT6 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
