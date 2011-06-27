Used 2009 Cadillac STS Sedan Consumer Reviews
An Underrated (V8) car that we'll miss
While the CTS is the darling sport sedan from Cadillac, the STS was a more refined car with more room, and power (with the NorthStar V8) and better egronomics with regard to the memory seat and wheel recall functions. We have both a CTS (2008 premium ed) and an STS (2009 Platinum ed), so can compare them both. We also had a 2005 CTS and two (still have 1) LT1 Fleetwood Broughams, so we've had a few Cadillacs in recent years Handling and performance are equal to or superior to the CTS, particularly with NorthStar & the wide 255mm 18" rear tires (CTS has 235mm front & rear) Interior room is better and the single glass sunroof is quieter. 15 speaker Bose system is very powerful and clear.
2009 STS
Car excellent driving Does not ride like my DeVille it has a hard ride compared .
Best Cadillac I've ever owned!
This car is a great road car with all the power you need to take on all challengers. Bought mine used with low miles from a man who meticulously kept it in pristine condition and I intend to following his footsteps.
America's flagship
Brand new, these are expensive but used, cheap. Look for the North star engine, platinum package and AWD. You can turn corners like a 'vette!
Great car
Great car. Its fast with a snappy 6 cylinder love driving this car and with all wheel drive it's my winter car. Only problem is it's not as comfortable as my Chrysler 300c. long drives become long drives
