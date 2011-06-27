Used 2005 Cadillac STS V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,525
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,525
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/391 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,525
Torque252 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,525
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,525
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,525
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,525
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,525
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,525
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,525
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,525
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.8 cu.ft.
Length196.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,525
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone
  • Light Platinum
  • Silver Green
  • White Diamond
  • Red Line
  • Black Raven
  • Silver Smoke
  • Sand Storm
  • Blue Chip
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray
  • Ebony
  • Cashmere
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,525
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/45R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,525
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,525
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
