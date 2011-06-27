Used 2006 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews
I Love My 2006 Cadillac SRX
Spoiler alert: This is going to be a sloppy Valentine kiss to my trusty SRX. This is the first generation SRX and it was built on a truck platform, which translates to DURABILITY. Trucks are built to last and this is one tough-built SUV. But for all of its ‘truck DNA’ this is a fantastic passenger vehicle for daily use and highway driving — great road car. The interior is well laid out and super comfortable (excellent front seats). Reliability has been terrific and maintenance is generally inexpensive, even at the Cadillac dealer. I did have to replace the timing chains at 92,000 miles due to a supplier quality issue — at my expense. That’s it. Gosh, my only regret about this outstanding SUV is that it’s got 154,000 miles on the odometer now In 2018 and I know it’s getting long in the tooth. I’m actually shopping for a newer SRX (first generation) with much lower miles. 2009 was the last year for this truck-based SRX, so hopefully there are some pampered low mileage ones stills out there. The 2010+ models were totally redesigned using a car-based FWD chassis, so they’re smaller, lighter, and less durable.
This is a great car
I purchased our 2006 Cadillac SRX for my wife in 2009. It was a low milage unit and it was exactly what we were looking for. Aside from some normal maintenance issues we have not had any major issues with this car. The car runs well and while it doesn't get 40 MPG the fuel economy is pretty good for a V8. The SRX has a great ride and is a sporty looking unit for a family wagon. We haven't had any of the problems other posters have had. Must be the luck of the Irish. I also do my preventative maintenance (oil changes, inspections etc.).
SRX puts the Sport in SUV
Smooth, Fast and fun to drive. I traded in my 2008 Mustang GT and I haven't looked back. I would buy another anytime. I drive over 80 miles a day to work and back. I now look forward to the trip. You can't beat the Bose stereo. It is almost a surreal experience.
Great Car !!!!
I bought this car a year and a half ago and the only problem Ive experienced is a dead cell in my battery which Cadillac replaced under warranty. It handles well in bad weather and is fun to drive. It does drink gas and oil and that could have been an issue standing for improvement. But, overall its a great car. I would purchase another. The best car Ive driven in my 13 yrs.
It's simply the best
This is a SPORT UTILITY. Mine had 69k miles and two weak cylinders when I bought it. The engine still lasted for 3 years. Only maintenance was the regular oil changes/tire rotation. But I love the car so much it was well worth spending 10k for a new motor at 122k. The transmission lasted 170k. Like with anything wear and tear things will need to be fixed and replaced. It's easy handling, easy to park. I'm older now and getting in and out of it is so easy even for my elderly mother. Always having a sports car in the past it handles remarkably well. Has real good acceleration not like a sports car, but then it isn't one. I've hauled a 12' utility trailer with a Goldwing across country twice. Mind you that was pushing the cars' GVW. But it did it along with 4 other round trips from Albuquerque to Jacksonville Florida. I myself have put over 100k miles on this car and I still love it.
