Estimated values
2002 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,729
|$2,904
|$3,549
|Clean
|$1,536
|$2,585
|$3,159
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,947
|$2,378
|Rough
|$763
|$1,309
|$1,597
Estimated values
2002 Cadillac Seville SLS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,606
|$2,405
|$2,844
|Clean
|$1,427
|$2,141
|$2,531
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,612
|$1,906
|Rough
|$709
|$1,084
|$1,280