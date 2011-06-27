Used 1999 Cadillac Seville Sedan Consumer Reviews
Northstar engine bad design
The Northstar engine until about 2002 had lugbolts that were too short. So it blows a headgasket climbing hills. $3500 to repair with new longer bolts. No old high mileage Northstars ,only dead ones. Engine not considered rebuildable. A Cadillac engine design mistake (30 yr Cad owner)
Thinking of buying 1? Research gaskets
Worst motor ever. I've spent over 5k at the dealer and now it needed a new engine.
engine breaks fast
owned the car 3 years had engine rebuilt ($5k at 50K miles), followed 2 years later by a cracked casing which was going to cost another 2k. this car is a money pit. avoid at all ALL costs.
Better with each passing mile
Love this Caddy! Bought it with 167K on the clock. No leaks! Runs strong and 18.5 mpg city and 26 hwy! Can you beleive it? Great inside and out. I have never loved a car this much! Slate Gray exterior on light beige leather. Every conceiveable option except a sunroof. North V8 best engine around! Deep throaty sound upon acceleration. Still a head turner...
Seville "Gamble"
Took a chance at the auction on a '99 Seville. She had 44k miles so I hedged my bet with at least a couple of months of factory warranty left in case there was something seriously wrong. Much more of a car than I would of bought had I not gone the auction route ( had been looking at $20 -$25 thousand new vehicles)
