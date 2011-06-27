Used 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Consumer Reviews

My '93 Brougham Mr. Big , 12/12/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have owned my fully-optioned Fleetwood Brougham since new in 1993. The car now has 165,000 miles and it has never had a single problem. It is garaged and well cared for and most people ask if it is new when they see it, even after almost 14 years. I have bought many other cars in the interim, but will always keep the brougham and my 2002 Thunderbird Blue T-Bird which now has 5,000 miles on it after 5 years. The 1993 Fleetwood Brougham is the equivalent of owning an American Rolls Royce and should be treated and valued accordingly. Report Abuse

Oldie but Goodie KingsX , 08/21/2008 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased this car through the original owner. It has about 103,000 miles and still drives great! I have an Escalade and a SRX. My wife & I took the Fleetwood to Colorado last summer, because it has the best gas economy of all of them. We averaged over 25 mpg overall on the trip. It rides great, has good handling, and is very stately looking. I get compliments much of the time. A lot of car for the money.

NEVER BUY A LINCOLN BIG DADDY , 11/15/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I LOVE MY 93 CADDY. I HAVE 179,000 MILES ON IT AND I HAVE NEVER HAD A TUNE UP. FAST AS A SON OF A GUN. I KEEP IT VERY CLEAN, I HAVE VOUGE TYRES AND STAR WIRE TRU SPOKE WHEELS ON IT. IT ALWAYS TURN HEADS WHEN I DRIVE IT ON NICE DAYS.I LOVE THE TRACTION CONTROL AND THE ABS. I HATE MY 99 LINCOLN TOWN CAR.

Land Yacht! scottywood , 09/01/2014 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased a one owner '93 Fleetwood Brougham with 33,030 miles on it. I've been looking at these cars for 20 years and now it's "home". I drove over 600 miles in one day and arrived as refreshed as when I left. Imagine floating across the highway at 75 mph seated on a full sized leather sofa. When our kids are in the car they whisper and say that it reminds them of a library. I'm only sorry that these beautiful American Dream Machines are disappearing. Update: I've gone from 33,030 miles to 66,500 miles on the odometer with no mechanical issues. She is as smooth as glass. No regrets concerning this purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value