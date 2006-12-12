Used 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Fleetwood Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

    69,608 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,295

    Details
  • 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

    69,057 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood
    used

    1996 Cadillac Fleetwood

    56,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,135

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Fleetwood searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Fleetwood
  4. Used 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Fleetwood

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Fleetwood
Overall Consumer Rating
59 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
My '93 Brougham
Mr. Big,12/12/2006
I have owned my fully-optioned Fleetwood Brougham since new in 1993. The car now has 165,000 miles and it has never had a single problem. It is garaged and well cared for and most people ask if it is new when they see it, even after almost 14 years. I have bought many other cars in the interim, but will always keep the brougham and my 2002 Thunderbird Blue T-Bird which now has 5,000 miles on it after 5 years. The 1993 Fleetwood Brougham is the equivalent of owning an American Rolls Royce and should be treated and valued accordingly.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Fleetwood
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to