Used 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale Near Me

It just doesn't get any better!! This 4DR SEDAN is simply quality in every aspect. One of the finest cars around, you won't believe what you get for the money* Gassss saverrrr!!! 25 MPG Hwy*** Right car! Right price! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power windows, Auto, Climate control, 260 hp horsepower................ Contact us for price and availability questions, our friendly staff is excited to help you! Prices are subject to change and expire at end of day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DW52P7RR714758

Stock: C15669B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020