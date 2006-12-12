Used 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 69,608 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,295
- 69,057 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
- 56,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,135
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Fleetwood searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Fleetwood
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Fleetwood
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating59 Reviews
Report abuse
Mr. Big,12/12/2006
I have owned my fully-optioned Fleetwood Brougham since new in 1993. The car now has 165,000 miles and it has never had a single problem. It is garaged and well cared for and most people ask if it is new when they see it, even after almost 14 years. I have bought many other cars in the interim, but will always keep the brougham and my 2002 Thunderbird Blue T-Bird which now has 5,000 miles on it after 5 years. The 1993 Fleetwood Brougham is the equivalent of owning an American Rolls Royce and should be treated and valued accordingly.