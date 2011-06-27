Used 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|345.0/529.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 3800 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|57.1 in.
|Wheel base
|121.5 in.
|Length
|225.1 in.
|Width
|78.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4367 lbs.
Related Used 1993 Cadillac Fleetwood Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles