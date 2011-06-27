Estimated values
2005 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,195
|$3,253
|$3,833
|Clean
|$1,975
|$2,932
|$3,454
|Average
|$1,534
|$2,290
|$2,697
|Rough
|$1,094
|$1,648
|$1,940
Estimated values
2005 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sport 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,334
|$3,369
|$3,937
|Clean
|$2,100
|$3,036
|$3,548
|Average
|$1,632
|$2,371
|$2,770
|Rough
|$1,163
|$1,706
|$1,993
Estimated values
2005 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,853
|$2,636
|$3,065
|Clean
|$1,667
|$2,375
|$2,762
|Average
|$1,295
|$1,855
|$2,157
|Rough
|$923
|$1,335
|$1,551