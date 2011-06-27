  1. Home
2002 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerfully smooth V8, distinctive looks.
  • Inspector Gadget underpinnings, bulky size, aged platform.
Cadillac Eldorado for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you like big, V8-powered American luxury coupes, you better act fast, as the Eldorado is heading for the big parking lot in the sky.

Vehicle overview

One of the models that lured Cadillac back from the brink of becoming hopelessly behind the times was the current edition of the Eldorado. Introduced in 1992 to critical acclaim, and then substantially improved with the introduction of the Northstar V8 in 1993, the Eldorado (along with its sister car, the Seville) helped bolster Cadillac's future. Although the Eldorado lays claim to being the best-selling prestige luxury coupe in the United States, 2002 will be its last year of production in its current form. Meanwhile, traditional luxo-coupe buyers can still enjoy the power and performance of the virtually unchanged 2002 models. Both of Cadillac's 4.6-liter Northstar V8s (the 275-horsepower version in Eldorado and the 300-horse motor in the ETC) are available to power the front wheels, and this swanky coupe enjoys certification as a low-emission vehicle (LEV) in environmentally conscious states.

Magnasteer variable-effort steering gear is standard. Optional on the base car and standard on the Touring Coupe is StabiliTrak, which includes stability enhancement and road texture detection. Stability enhancement is designed to correct skids automatically, allowing the Eldorado to respond better to driver inputs. Road texture detection reads the road surface, leading to better antilock brake performance.

The Eldorado's interior is rich with leather and wood. ETC models have memory systems that recall rearview mirror positions, climate-control settings or even what CD and song the driver was listening to last. Standard is GM's three-button OnStar system that is now integrated into the Eldo's rearview mirror, eliminating the need for a separate cellular phone. With OnStar, a driver can alert emergency personnel to an exact location or simply get travel directions. The system can even track your Eldo if it's stolen or locate the nearest ATM when you're low on cash.

To commorate the Eldorado's near fifty year existence in the Cadillac lineup, the final 1,600 units to roll off the assembly line will be designated as Eldorado Collector's Series editions. This ETC-based special edition will feature a specially tuned exhaust, two exclusive colors, 16-inch wheels, and signature wreath and crest embroidered seats.

While today's Eldorado is on the bulky side and as gizmo-laden as they come, it still has a distinctive look and a wonderful engine, especially in ETC guise. Sure, the luxury-SUV craze is killing off cars of this ilk, but we're already seeing an SUV backlash, and comfy coupes like this Caddy could lead a truck-weary market charge back to cars.

2002 Highlights

A special Collectors' Series package marks the final 1,600 coupes to come off the assembly line as the Eldorado heads for retirement.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Cadillac Eldorado.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Girl
Elane,07/14/2010
My old Eldy was ready for retirement before I looked for a new one. I did not realize 2002 was the last year so I began a 3 month journey on the internet to find one. I have owned 5 over the past 30 years and was resolved to find the 6th and unfortunately, the last. At 8 years young, she still garners compliments and her power still rivals any "economy or luxury" car on the road. I test her often. I have no idea where I go when she gives out. Please bring her back or I may have to walk. Ugh!
Love My Eldorado
EldoradoGal,11/16/2009
My husband bought this car new for me in 2002 always wanted an Eldorado. Best car I've ever owned and have no plans on getting rid of it anytime soon as since day one it runs like a dream is comfortable and elegant.
My Baby
JMurphy,07/06/2004
Always wanted an Eldorado and got mine new in 2002. It's a beautiful machine and everywhere I go people stop and look. It's fun to drive, responsive, smooth, and quick. I have the opportunity to drive others in it's class and there's no comparison.
I Love My Caddy
Tom C. ,07/08/2002
This is my 3rd Eldorado ETC. I had a '97 and '00 before this one and they've all been fabulous. This 2002 is incredibly solid and smooth riding. It's the nicest car on the road and the best value in a big coupe.
See all 17 reviews of the 2002 Cadillac Eldorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2002 Cadillac Eldorado features & specs
