Used 2002 Cadillac Eldorado Consumer Reviews

Love my Girl Elane , 07/14/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful My old Eldy was ready for retirement before I looked for a new one. I did not realize 2002 was the last year so I began a 3 month journey on the internet to find one. I have owned 5 over the past 30 years and was resolved to find the 6th and unfortunately, the last. At 8 years young, she still garners compliments and her power still rivals any "economy or luxury" car on the road. I test her often. I have no idea where I go when she gives out. Please bring her back or I may have to walk. Ugh! Report Abuse

Love My Eldorado EldoradoGal , 11/16/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My husband bought this car new for me in 2002 always wanted an Eldorado. Best car I've ever owned and have no plans on getting rid of it anytime soon as since day one it runs like a dream is comfortable and elegant. Report Abuse

My Baby JMurphy , 07/06/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Always wanted an Eldorado and got mine new in 2002. It's a beautiful machine and everywhere I go people stop and look. It's fun to drive, responsive, smooth, and quick. I have the opportunity to drive others in it's class and there's no comparison. Report Abuse

I Love My Caddy Tom C. , 07/08/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Eldorado ETC. I had a '97 and '00 before this one and they've all been fabulous. This 2002 is incredibly solid and smooth riding. It's the nicest car on the road and the best value in a big coupe. Report Abuse