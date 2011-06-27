  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ
  4. Used 2013 Jaguar XJ
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Jaguar XJ Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,744$19,360$22,554
Clean$14,995$18,451$21,437
Average$13,496$16,634$19,202
Rough$11,998$14,817$16,967
Sell my 2013 Jaguar XJ with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XJ near you
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,624$16,793$19,591
Clean$12,976$16,004$18,621
Average$11,679$14,428$16,679
Rough$10,382$12,852$14,738
Sell my 2013 Jaguar XJ with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XJ near you
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,092$19,857$23,181
Clean$15,326$18,925$22,032
Average$13,794$17,061$19,735
Rough$12,262$15,197$17,438
Sell my 2013 Jaguar XJ with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XJ near you
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,699$18,272$21,421
Clean$13,999$17,415$20,359
Average$12,600$15,699$18,237
Rough$11,201$13,984$16,114
Sell my 2013 Jaguar XJ with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XJ near you
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,910$25,306$29,210
Clean$19,915$24,118$27,762
Average$17,925$21,743$24,868
Rough$15,934$19,367$21,973
Sell my 2013 Jaguar XJ with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XJ near you
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,910$45,582$49,939
Clean$38,963$43,442$47,464
Average$35,068$39,164$42,516
Rough$31,174$34,885$37,567
Sell my 2013 Jaguar XJ with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XJ near you
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,142$34,059$39,312
Clean$26,803$32,460$37,364
Average$24,124$29,263$33,469
Rough$21,445$26,066$29,573
Sell my 2013 Jaguar XJ with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XJ near you
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,303$25,120$26,073
Clean$23,146$23,941$24,781
Average$20,833$21,583$22,198
Rough$18,519$19,225$19,614
Sell my 2013 Jaguar XJ with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XJ near you
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,427$24,721$28,534
Clean$19,455$23,561$27,120
Average$17,510$21,240$24,293
Rough$15,566$18,920$21,465
Sell my 2013 Jaguar XJ with EdmundsShop for a used Jaguar XJ near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Jaguar XJ on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Jaguar XJ with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,004 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar XJ is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Jaguar XJ with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,004 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Jaguar XJ, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Jaguar XJ with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,004 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Jaguar XJ. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Jaguar XJ and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Jaguar XJ ranges from $10,382 to $19,591, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Jaguar XJ is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.