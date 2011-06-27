Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,744
|$19,360
|$22,554
|Clean
|$14,995
|$18,451
|$21,437
|Average
|$13,496
|$16,634
|$19,202
|Rough
|$11,998
|$14,817
|$16,967
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,624
|$16,793
|$19,591
|Clean
|$12,976
|$16,004
|$18,621
|Average
|$11,679
|$14,428
|$16,679
|Rough
|$10,382
|$12,852
|$14,738
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,092
|$19,857
|$23,181
|Clean
|$15,326
|$18,925
|$22,032
|Average
|$13,794
|$17,061
|$19,735
|Rough
|$12,262
|$15,197
|$17,438
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,699
|$18,272
|$21,421
|Clean
|$13,999
|$17,415
|$20,359
|Average
|$12,600
|$15,699
|$18,237
|Rough
|$11,201
|$13,984
|$16,114
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,910
|$25,306
|$29,210
|Clean
|$19,915
|$24,118
|$27,762
|Average
|$17,925
|$21,743
|$24,868
|Rough
|$15,934
|$19,367
|$21,973
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,910
|$45,582
|$49,939
|Clean
|$38,963
|$43,442
|$47,464
|Average
|$35,068
|$39,164
|$42,516
|Rough
|$31,174
|$34,885
|$37,567
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,142
|$34,059
|$39,312
|Clean
|$26,803
|$32,460
|$37,364
|Average
|$24,124
|$29,263
|$33,469
|Rough
|$21,445
|$26,066
|$29,573
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,303
|$25,120
|$26,073
|Clean
|$23,146
|$23,941
|$24,781
|Average
|$20,833
|$21,583
|$22,198
|Rough
|$18,519
|$19,225
|$19,614
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,427
|$24,721
|$28,534
|Clean
|$19,455
|$23,561
|$27,120
|Average
|$17,510
|$21,240
|$24,293
|Rough
|$15,566
|$18,920
|$21,465