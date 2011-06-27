  1. Home
2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
One of the best sport sedans available

MMiller, 03/03/2020
V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have now owned two CTS V-Sports (2016 and 2019). The 2019 is the last year for this car and the reason I went ahead and traded my 2016 in for the 2019. In my opinion after driving Audi's, BMW's and Mercedes the CTS-V-Sport is one of the best luxury sport sedan over the last 10 years. The CTS won the Motor Trend Car of the year in 2014 largely due to the V- Sport. The V-Sport is not like any other CTS. It has its own Asian 8 speed transmission that is amazingly smooth which is not available in any other Cadillac/CTS. The 420 hp twin turbo V-6 produces plenty of power. Road feel and handling are on par with my previous favorite the 1997-2003 BMW 5 series. In regards to the infotainment system the updated CUE system (since 2016) is one of the best especially when put together with Apple Car Play. It is much better than the I drive system in my wife's 2019 X-5 or the systems I have used in Audi's and Mercedes. I've not tried the system in a Lexus but why? Only people who don't enjoy driving and have no taste (a grill only a mother could love) drive Lexus. The CTS V-sport really does bring back "Standard of the World" for Cadillac. Too bad Cadillac didn't market this car better or price it more competitively.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2019 CTS V SPORT is he most underrated Cadillac

Don Pavlik, 04/18/2020
V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Google 2019 CTS V SPORT Road and Track. Very impressive test.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
