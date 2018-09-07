  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)

2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury

Type:

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2019
  • Part of the third CTS generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • All versions have precise handling
  • V-Sport engine offers outstanding acceleration
  • Base engine lacks refinement
  • Touch-panel center console controls are distracting
  • Rear-seat room is smaller than some competitors'
  • Overly firm ride quality on some versions
MSRP Starting at
$71,795
$71,795
Select your model:
2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury pricing

in Ashburn, VA

in Ashburn, VA
Which CTS does Edmunds recommend?

You won't go wrong with the CTS in Luxury trim. It has decent performance with the optional 3.6-liter V6 engine and, compared to the base trim, the Luxury trim adds numerous features to enhance the CTS' luxury status. But considering this is likely the last year of production for the CTS, we say go out with a bang and spring for a CTS V-Sport with its powerful twin-turbo V6 and upgraded brakes and suspension. It's almost a CTS-V, but for less money.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

Although a lot of car shoppers are gravitating more toward crossovers these days, luxury sedans remain essential vehicles for many manufacturers. The 2019 Cadillac CTS is indicative of that, and it features traits Cadillac wants to be known for: unmistakable design, sporty driving characteristics and modern in-car technology. It all comes together to create a compelling driver's vehicle that can compete with luxury sedans from overseas.

Like the competition, the CTS is available with multiple engine options. You can prioritize fuel efficiency with the standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine or get smooth performance with a more powerful V6. Want even more? Opt for the CTS V-Sport to get a twin-turbo V6 that produces 420 horsepower and pulls hard no matter your speed.

There are a few minor downsides to the CTS. While we like the CTS' sport-oriented handling, it can come at the cost of having an overly firm ride quality. This isn't a pillow-ride Caddy of old. Also, the CTS is one of the older designs in the midsize sedan class, so you might find its interior styling to be a little dated and the infotainment system's touch interface distracting to use. On the whole, though, we think there's a lot to like about the 2019 Cadillac CTS.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Cadillac CTS as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this year.

2019 Cadillac CTS models

The 2019 Cadillac CTS luxury sport sedan is available in five trims. Cadillac ensured even the base CTS comes well-equipped. But to get the 3.6-liter V6, you'll have to opt for the Luxury trim. The Premium Luxury adds the Magnetic Ride Control suspension and more safety equipment. The CTS V-Sport and V-Sport Premium Luxury are only available with the top-spec twin-turbo V6, Magnetic Ride Control and rear-wheel drive.

The base CTS trim comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (268 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, Brembo front brakes, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, simulated-leather upholstery, and fixed rear seats with a trunk pass-through.

Technology features include OnStar telematics (with 4G data connectivity and Wi-Fi capability), wireless smartphone charging, Bluetooth, the Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system (without navigation), an 8-inch touchscreen interface, voice controls, three USB inputs, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound system with satellite radio.

For this base CTS, buyers can add a Seating package that includes leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, split-folding rear seatbacks, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, and LED interior ambient lighting.

The Luxury offers the option of a 3.6-liter V6 (335 hp, 285 lb-ft) plus adaptive xenon headlights with auto high beams, a panoramic sunroof, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system. It also packs a variety of driver safety aids, including automatic wipers, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision alert, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The optional seating package from the base CTS is included in the Luxury.

An optional V-Sport package (not to be confused with the V-Sport trim level) bundles 18-inch wheels, high-performance brakes and tires, and a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers.

The Premium Luxury fits the CTS with the adaptive suspension dampers, 18-inch wheels, a self-parking system (both parallel and perpendicular), three-zone automatic climate control, heated rear seats, a rear camera mirror, a head-up display, a top-down parking camera system, a power rear sunshade (rear side-window shades are manual), and illuminated door handles and front doorsill plates.

There's an optional Driver Assist package for the Premium Luxury trim that adds adaptive cruise control and a collision mitigation system with automatic braking. Other options include 20-way-adjustable front sport seats and a configurable digital gauge cluster.

The CTS V-Sport comes with a turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 engine (420 hp, 430 lb-ft) and starts with the Luxury trim level's standard features (minus the sunroof). The V-Sport adds the self-parking system, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension and steering system, a driver-selectable Track mode for high-performance driving, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, and an upgraded cooling system. All-wheel drive is not available.

At the top of the range is the CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury that adds just about all of the standard and optional features of the Premium Luxury trim, including the sunroof.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Sedan (turbo 3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current CTS has received some revisions, including minor revisions and renaming of trim levels. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's CTS, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.0

Driving

9.0
The CTS V-Sport delivers big-hearted power and is more precise than its size would suggest. The result is a very cohesive, fast and confidence-inspiring driving experience. It puts the "sport" in sport sedan, yet it manages to be accessible and engaging.

Acceleration

9.0
A willing 420-horsepower, 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine has ample oomph from any speed, pulls hard and is responsive. There are no obvious flat spots in its powerband, even when accelerating from a standstill. It's fast yet undramatic.

Braking

8.0
An acceptably firm pedal offers easy modulation and immediate response, which stays consistent even in moderately aggressive use. Our car was equipped with the optional performance brake linings.

Steering

8.5
It turns in nicely, with good manners and a straight-ahead feel. It also avoids the bad habit of abruptly and artificially increasing steering effort when you pick up the pace. The steering wheel feedback lets you sense road texture.

Handling

9.0
This standout handler with ample grip feels very planted, secure and precise. Even in spirited driving, the car doesn't wobble at the edge of its handling envelope. It's a confidence-inspiring car whether in fast sweepers or low-speed turns.

Drivability

8.0
The CTS is a very cooperative car that's easy to live with. Upshifts from the eight-speed automatic are almost imperceptible. In manual mode, the downshifts are noticeably delayed after requested from a paddle-pull.

Comfort

7.5
The main characteristic that drags the CTS V-Sport down is its ride quality. It's too tied-down and can feel stiff-legged, clomping audibly over bumps. Otherwise, the seats are quite comfortable, and the climate control system works exceptionally well.

Seat comfort

8.0
The heated and ventilated front seats strike a commendable balance of comfort and support. There's no discomfort even after three hours in the seat. The backseat backrest is on the upright side.

Ride comfort

5.0
The ride is very firm. It's not harsh, but it is a tick too intense, communicating tiny bumps even as it absorbs larger ones. The ride edges too closely to the sport side of the equation for a car of this disposition.

Noise & vibration

7.0
The tires clomp audibly over bumps and hiss at speed, meaning road noise is a touch too prominent for this class. The engine note perks up under hard acceleration and sounds pretty impressive for a turbo V6. But it falls away almost completely while cruising.

Climate control

9.0
The automatic climate control is effective, holding steady to set temperatures and providing quick cooldowns. Fan noise is not excessively prominent. Rear passengers have their own vents and controls.

Interior

7.5
Some concessions made to design affect overall usability. Touch-sensitive controls abound and simply don't work as well as knobs and hard keys, and the glossy interior trim is reflective and sometimes distracting. High points include a good driving position and decent room for entering and exiting.

Ease of use

6.0
The steering wheel controls work well. The cabin is essentially devoid of knobs but has many touch-sensitive controls, suggesting style won out over function. The CUE infotainment system is responsive but not the most intuitive in its layout.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Overall, no big issues. The front roof pillar intrudes a bit too much due to its steep rake, and there's a relatively narrow gap between the dash and seat. Stepping over the sill is easy. The roofline drops a bit in the rear, complicating backseat access somewhat.

Driving position

8.5
The driving position is very good. Seat travel is plentiful, and the tidy steering wheel size and angle harmonize with the pedals. There is also sufficient adjustment in the telescoping steering column for a variety of drivers, and all main controls fall readily to hand.

Roominess

7.0
The front seats are reasonably spacious in both knee- and headroom, but more intimate widthwise than a BMW 5 Series or Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Rear toe room is snug, while kneeroom is good. Rear headroom is limited and not great for taller individuals.

Visibility

6.5
Visibility out the front and side windows is average. The over-the-shoulder view has to contend with a fairly wide rear roof pillar and a cabin that slims to the rear. The glossy-black panel and steering wheel brightwork can dazzle to a fault.

Quality

7.5
The car incorporates a good variety of solid materials. The use of glossy and reflective design elements is unfortunate, and the carpet looks somewhat cheap. But there's nice leather and high-quality paint and exterior design elements.

Utility

7.0
The CTS isn't a standout for storage space, but it doesn't lag far behind its competition in this regard. Its cabin has several areas in which to stash items, all on the smaller side. Its trunk has a wide opening, and total volume is about average.

Small-item storage

7.0
The center console bin is modest, and there's a little cellphone shelf (trapezoidal, oddly). The glovebox is not especially large, the door bins are average size, and rear storage is limited to smallish door pockets save for the flip-down console with two cupholders.

Cargo space

7.0
The trunk space is adequate, and the liftover height is reasonable, if a touch higher than average. The trunk has a wide opening and is fairly deep. Our loaded test car only offers manual closing (no power close).

Technology

7.0
Standard inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a plus, but using the touchscreen interface for all native audio and navigation can be frustrating. Voice controls had limited success recognizing our navigation test case, but the voice interface is fairly nonrigid.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, with the ability to access iPhone's Siri via the factory voice control. Connectivity includes Bluetooth, two USB ports and an auxiliary jack.

Driver aids

7.5
You can set the adaptive cruise control's following distance to be pretty close to the car ahead of you, if that's what you like. The pre-collision warning sounded prematurely a few times, which is typical, and its sensitivity is fixed. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist and a 360-degree-view camera are included.

Voice control

6.5
It took four attempts to hear a street address correctly. Voice controls can access phone, audio, navigation, the OnStar system and weather information.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac CTS.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 25%
Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • engine
  • infotainment system
  • technology
  • driving experience
  • interior
  • transmission
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, One of the best sport sedans available
MMiller,
V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I have now owned two CTS V-Sports (2016 and 2019). The 2019 is the last year for this car and the reason I went ahead and traded my 2016 in for the 2019. In my opinion after driving Audi's, BMW's and Mercedes the CTS-V-Sport is one of the best luxury sport sedan over the last 10 years. The CTS won the Motor Trend Car of the year in 2014 largely due to the V- Sport. The V-Sport is not like any other CTS. It has its own Asian 8 speed transmission that is amazingly smooth which is not available in any other Cadillac/CTS. The 420 hp twin turbo V-6 produces plenty of power. Road feel and handling are on par with my previous favorite the 1997-2003 BMW 5 series. In regards to the infotainment system the updated CUE system (since 2016) is one of the best especially when put together with Apple Car Play. It is much better than the I drive system in my wife's 2019 X-5 or the systems I have used in Audi's and Mercedes. I've not tried the system in a Lexus but why? Only people who don't enjoy driving and have no taste (a grill only a mother could love) drive Lexus. The CTS V-sport really does bring back "Standard of the World" for Cadillac. Too bad Cadillac didn't market this car better or price it more competitively.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 CTS V SPORT is he most underrated Cadillac
Don Pavlik,
V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Google 2019 CTS V SPORT Road and Track. Very impressive test.

Features & Specs

V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$71,795
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite CTS safety features:

Lane Change Alert
Warns you if a following vehicle is about to occupy the lane next to your car.
Following Distance Indicator
Helps the driver maintain a safe following distance behind the car ahead through the use of radar.
Teen Driver
Lets parents set certain vehicle parameters and limits to ensure their young drivers maximize attention to driving.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Cadillac CTS vs. the competition

Cadillac CTS vs. Cadillac ATS

The Cadillac ATS is the smaller brother of the CTS. They share some engines, and the visual resemblance is undeniable. The ATS' lower price is enticing, and it has even better handling. But the ATS has a cramped rear seat, and its interior isn't as nice as the CTS'.

Compare Cadillac CTS & Cadillac ATS features

Cadillac CTS vs. Cadillac XTS

Compared to the CTS, the XTS is larger overall, especially in trunk volume and backseat space. The XTS isn't as satisfying to drive as the CTS, but it does have a plusher ride that's excellent for highway cruising. All-wheel drive is available for those wanting extra traction in wet-weather driving.

Compare Cadillac CTS & Cadillac XTS features

Cadillac CTS vs. Cadillac CT6

The CT6 is a thoroughly modern full-size luxury sedan. While it's larger than the CTS in every dimension, the CT6 is about the same weight, or even lighter depending on configuration. At similar price points, the CTS offers more power, but the CT6 isn't about outright performance. Rather, it combines a comfortable interior with just enough performance to keep things interesting.

Compare Cadillac CTS & Cadillac CT6 features

More about the 2019 Cadillac CTS

The 2019 Cadillac CTS is the brand's midsize sedan. The trims range from luxury to sporty, with starting prices similar to those of competitors. But the CTS has more features and distinctive styling both inside and out. There are two versions of the CTS, too. Though both are sporty, the CTS, CTS Luxury and CTS Premium Luxury trim levels are geared for luxury. The CTS V-Sport, on the other hand, skews toward sporty without crossing into the positively bonkers realm of the CTS-V.

The CTS is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (268 horsepower) that sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is an available option for those looking for additional traction. The standard wheels are 17 inches in diameter, although larger wheels are available as options.

Other manufacturers tend to start their base vehicle without any luxury or technology equipment, relegating those features for more expensive trims. But Cadillac equips the CTS with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, a built-in 4G LTE data modem, remote start, wireless charging, and an 11-speaker Bose stereo system that features active noise cancellation.

The CTS Luxury is equipped with an optional, larger 3.6-liter V6 engine (335 hp) plus heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated steering wheel, navigation, a 13-speaker Bose audio system, a sunroof, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, LED ambient lighting, a split-folding rear seat, and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

If ultimate car technology is your thing, the CTS Premium Luxury trim comes with the adjustable Magnetic Ride Control suspension, 360-degree surround vision to aid in parking and other close-quarters driving, a color head-up display, and automatic parking assist, in which a rearview image is displayed on the rearview mirror. And there's more luxury content — it comes with the same amenities as the CTS Luxury but adds three-zone climate control, larger 18-inch wheels, a power rear window sunshade, illuminated door handles and sills, and a 110-volt power outlet.

Finally, the CTS V-Sport and CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury have most of the equipment included with the CTS Luxury and CTS Premium Luxury, but they gain a powerful twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engine (420 hp). V-Sports are only available with rear-wheel drive, but they include performance features such as electronic limited-slip differential, the Magnetic Ride Control suspension (equipped with a Track mode), and 18-inch wheels wrapped in sticky Pirelli summer tires.

If Cadillac's CTS is the right mix of sport and luxury for you, let Edmunds help you find and buy the perfect 2019 Cadillac CTS for you.

2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury Overview

The 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury is offered in the following styles: V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury featuring deep dives into trim levels including V-Sport Premium Luxury, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury here.

