2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the third CTS generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- All versions have precise handling
- V-Sport engine offers outstanding acceleration
- Base engine lacks refinement
- Touch-panel center console controls are distracting
- Rear-seat room is smaller than some competitors'
- Overly firm ride quality on some versions
Which CTS does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Although a lot of car shoppers are gravitating more toward crossovers these days, luxury sedans remain essential vehicles for many manufacturers. The 2019 Cadillac CTS is indicative of that, and it features traits Cadillac wants to be known for: unmistakable design, sporty driving characteristics and modern in-car technology. It all comes together to create a compelling driver's vehicle that can compete with luxury sedans from overseas.
Like the competition, the CTS is available with multiple engine options. You can prioritize fuel efficiency with the standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine or get smooth performance with a more powerful V6. Want even more? Opt for the CTS V-Sport to get a twin-turbo V6 that produces 420 horsepower and pulls hard no matter your speed.
There are a few minor downsides to the CTS. While we like the CTS' sport-oriented handling, it can come at the cost of having an overly firm ride quality. This isn't a pillow-ride Caddy of old. Also, the CTS is one of the older designs in the midsize sedan class, so you might find its interior styling to be a little dated and the infotainment system's touch interface distracting to use. On the whole, though, we think there's a lot to like about the 2019 Cadillac CTS.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Cadillac CTS as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this year.
2019 Cadillac CTS models
The 2019 Cadillac CTS luxury sport sedan is available in five trims. Cadillac ensured even the base CTS comes well-equipped. But to get the 3.6-liter V6, you'll have to opt for the Luxury trim. The Premium Luxury adds the Magnetic Ride Control suspension and more safety equipment. The CTS V-Sport and V-Sport Premium Luxury are only available with the top-spec twin-turbo V6, Magnetic Ride Control and rear-wheel drive.
The base CTS trim comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (268 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, Brembo front brakes, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, simulated-leather upholstery, and fixed rear seats with a trunk pass-through.
Technology features include OnStar telematics (with 4G data connectivity and Wi-Fi capability), wireless smartphone charging, Bluetooth, the Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system (without navigation), an 8-inch touchscreen interface, voice controls, three USB inputs, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound system with satellite radio.
For this base CTS, buyers can add a Seating package that includes leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, split-folding rear seatbacks, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, and LED interior ambient lighting.
The Luxury offers the option of a 3.6-liter V6 (335 hp, 285 lb-ft) plus adaptive xenon headlights with auto high beams, a panoramic sunroof, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system. It also packs a variety of driver safety aids, including automatic wipers, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision alert, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The optional seating package from the base CTS is included in the Luxury.
An optional V-Sport package (not to be confused with the V-Sport trim level) bundles 18-inch wheels, high-performance brakes and tires, and a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers.
The Premium Luxury fits the CTS with the adaptive suspension dampers, 18-inch wheels, a self-parking system (both parallel and perpendicular), three-zone automatic climate control, heated rear seats, a rear camera mirror, a head-up display, a top-down parking camera system, a power rear sunshade (rear side-window shades are manual), and illuminated door handles and front doorsill plates.
There's an optional Driver Assist package for the Premium Luxury trim that adds adaptive cruise control and a collision mitigation system with automatic braking. Other options include 20-way-adjustable front sport seats and a configurable digital gauge cluster.
The CTS V-Sport comes with a turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 engine (420 hp, 430 lb-ft) and starts with the Luxury trim level's standard features (minus the sunroof). The V-Sport adds the self-parking system, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension and steering system, a driver-selectable Track mode for high-performance driving, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, and an upgraded cooling system. All-wheel drive is not available.
At the top of the range is the CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury that adds just about all of the standard and optional features of the Premium Luxury trim, including the sunroof.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Sedan (turbo 3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current CTS has received some revisions, including minor revisions and renaming of trim levels. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's CTS, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving9.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.5
Handling9.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort5.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control9.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.5
Quality7.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac CTS.
Trending topics in reviews
- engine
- infotainment system
- technology
- driving experience
- interior
- transmission
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have now owned two CTS V-Sports (2016 and 2019). The 2019 is the last year for this car and the reason I went ahead and traded my 2016 in for the 2019. In my opinion after driving Audi's, BMW's and Mercedes the CTS-V-Sport is one of the best luxury sport sedan over the last 10 years. The CTS won the Motor Trend Car of the year in 2014 largely due to the V- Sport. The V-Sport is not like any other CTS. It has its own Asian 8 speed transmission that is amazingly smooth which is not available in any other Cadillac/CTS. The 420 hp twin turbo V-6 produces plenty of power. Road feel and handling are on par with my previous favorite the 1997-2003 BMW 5 series. In regards to the infotainment system the updated CUE system (since 2016) is one of the best especially when put together with Apple Car Play. It is much better than the I drive system in my wife's 2019 X-5 or the systems I have used in Audi's and Mercedes. I've not tried the system in a Lexus but why? Only people who don't enjoy driving and have no taste (a grill only a mother could love) drive Lexus. The CTS V-sport really does bring back "Standard of the World" for Cadillac. Too bad Cadillac didn't market this car better or price it more competitively.
Google 2019 CTS V SPORT Road and Track. Very impressive test.
Sponsored cars related to the CTS
Features & Specs
|V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$71,795
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CTS safety features:
- Lane Change Alert
- Warns you if a following vehicle is about to occupy the lane next to your car.
- Following Distance Indicator
- Helps the driver maintain a safe following distance behind the car ahead through the use of radar.
- Teen Driver
- Lets parents set certain vehicle parameters and limits to ensure their young drivers maximize attention to driving.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Cadillac CTS vs. the competition
Cadillac CTS vs. Cadillac ATS
The Cadillac ATS is the smaller brother of the CTS. They share some engines, and the visual resemblance is undeniable. The ATS' lower price is enticing, and it has even better handling. But the ATS has a cramped rear seat, and its interior isn't as nice as the CTS'.
Cadillac CTS vs. Cadillac XTS
Compared to the CTS, the XTS is larger overall, especially in trunk volume and backseat space. The XTS isn't as satisfying to drive as the CTS, but it does have a plusher ride that's excellent for highway cruising. All-wheel drive is available for those wanting extra traction in wet-weather driving.
Cadillac CTS vs. Cadillac CT6
The CT6 is a thoroughly modern full-size luxury sedan. While it's larger than the CTS in every dimension, the CT6 is about the same weight, or even lighter depending on configuration. At similar price points, the CTS offers more power, but the CT6 isn't about outright performance. Rather, it combines a comfortable interior with just enough performance to keep things interesting.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac CTS a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Cadillac CTS?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac CTS:
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the third CTS generation introduced for 2014
Is the Cadillac CTS reliable?
Is the 2019 Cadillac CTS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Cadillac CTS?
The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac CTS is the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $71,795.
Other versions include:
- V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $71,795
What are the different models of Cadillac CTS?
More about the 2019 Cadillac CTS
The 2019 Cadillac CTS is the brand's midsize sedan. The trims range from luxury to sporty, with starting prices similar to those of competitors. But the CTS has more features and distinctive styling both inside and out. There are two versions of the CTS, too. Though both are sporty, the CTS, CTS Luxury and CTS Premium Luxury trim levels are geared for luxury. The CTS V-Sport, on the other hand, skews toward sporty without crossing into the positively bonkers realm of the CTS-V.
The CTS is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (268 horsepower) that sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is an available option for those looking for additional traction. The standard wheels are 17 inches in diameter, although larger wheels are available as options.
Other manufacturers tend to start their base vehicle without any luxury or technology equipment, relegating those features for more expensive trims. But Cadillac equips the CTS with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, a built-in 4G LTE data modem, remote start, wireless charging, and an 11-speaker Bose stereo system that features active noise cancellation.
The CTS Luxury is equipped with an optional, larger 3.6-liter V6 engine (335 hp) plus heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated steering wheel, navigation, a 13-speaker Bose audio system, a sunroof, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, LED ambient lighting, a split-folding rear seat, and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.
If ultimate car technology is your thing, the CTS Premium Luxury trim comes with the adjustable Magnetic Ride Control suspension, 360-degree surround vision to aid in parking and other close-quarters driving, a color head-up display, and automatic parking assist, in which a rearview image is displayed on the rearview mirror. And there's more luxury content — it comes with the same amenities as the CTS Luxury but adds three-zone climate control, larger 18-inch wheels, a power rear window sunshade, illuminated door handles and sills, and a 110-volt power outlet.
Finally, the CTS V-Sport and CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury have most of the equipment included with the CTS Luxury and CTS Premium Luxury, but they gain a powerful twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engine (420 hp). V-Sports are only available with rear-wheel drive, but they include performance features such as electronic limited-slip differential, the Magnetic Ride Control suspension (equipped with a Track mode), and 18-inch wheels wrapped in sticky Pirelli summer tires.
If Cadillac's CTS is the right mix of sport and luxury for you, let Edmunds help you find and buy the perfect 2019 Cadillac CTS for you.
2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury Overview
The 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury is offered in the following styles: V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury featuring deep dives into trim levels including V-Sport Premium Luxury, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxuries are available in my area?
2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury Listings and Inventory
There are currently 2 new 2019 [object Object] CTS V-Sport Premium Luxuries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $75,410 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac CTS for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,466.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,728.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury and all available trim types: V-Sport Premium Luxury. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Cadillac lease specials
Related 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX