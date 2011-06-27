  1. Home
Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 ATS-V
5.0
1 reviews
List Price
$52,900
Used ATS-V for Sale
Amazing caddy!

Dan Levenson , 04/29/2018
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I pre-ordered the car based on a year of research, it has exceeded my expectations. It is an amazing machine, great performance, awesome looks, and definitely unique when out on the road. There is so much power, no matter what gear, speed or RPM you are at, you are never needing more. The handling is phenomenal, great features and quality build. I love this car!

Research Similar Vehicles