Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 ATS-V
4.3
3 reviews
Don't own one quite yet

Scott, 06/27/2017
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

The ATS-V made my short list after exhaustively examining the car and talking extensively with the Cadillac product people at the LA and San Diego auto shows the last two years. I like what I've read in all the reviews. Last Friday Cadillac invited people who had indicated a previous interest in the brand to a driving/instructional event at Qualcomm stadium in San Diego. After learning more about the features of the models and driving several cars under controlled conditions the ATS-V is now firmly at the top of my list for another car in 2018. Corvette, Porsche 718 Cayman, and Audi TTS are now tied for second. In an orchestrated but still pedal-to-the-floor straight line acceleration run to about 80 mph 464 HP, and then Brembo brakes, just took my breath away. The 8-speed auto (in sport mode) snaps off shifts easily as well as a Porsche PDK. I drove a regular ATS in a short mini autocross, too, and liked how that model performed. I've read the criticism of the instrument cluster. That's just going to be personal for everyone; it doesn't bother me. Supposedly Cadillac is working on a better CUE for 2018. The ATS-V is a real sleeper compared to the Corvette as it's arguably nearly the same car. The back seat, however, is something that everyone will agree on. It's uninhabitable for anyone over about 12 years old. I'm only 5'11" and there's no way to fit back there. Fortunately, there's only my wife and me so I don't require a 4-seat car anyway. But if you do, please heed my warning. I've been doing 4 track days a year with my current car for a number of years now with AudiClub SoCal. If my checkbook does indeed jump out of my pocket in 2018 I think this Cadillac ATS-V will acquit itself admirably at Buttonwillow, Spring Mountain, and Willow Springs. See you there.

Baby supercar

Drew Endly, 02/08/2020
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Incredible power and handling. Styling and carbon trim are excellent. This isnt your typical american-muscle, there is a reason ferrari bought MRC from GM. Who cares if CUE is horrible, just use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto... Recaro seats are great, back seat is tight but you are buying a very nimble car. Only thing that would make this car better from the factory is a dual-clutch.

Good Car but not much room inside or in the trunk.

Jean McClellan, 01/02/2019
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

If you don't carry much in the car - or back seat - (like a walker, etc.) then it will serve you well. It is really much smaller than I thought it was when I bought it. I p aid too much for it I find out later, at Sewell Cadillac in Dallas.

