Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Consumer Reviews

Scott , 06/27/2017 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

The ATS-V made my short list after exhaustively examining the car and talking extensively with the Cadillac product people at the LA and San Diego auto shows the last two years. I like what I've read in all the reviews. Last Friday Cadillac invited people who had indicated a previous interest in the brand to a driving/instructional event at Qualcomm stadium in San Diego. After learning more about the features of the models and driving several cars under controlled conditions the ATS-V is now firmly at the top of my list for another car in 2018. Corvette, Porsche 718 Cayman, and Audi TTS are now tied for second. In an orchestrated but still pedal-to-the-floor straight line acceleration run to about 80 mph 464 HP, and then Brembo brakes, just took my breath away. The 8-speed auto (in sport mode) snaps off shifts easily as well as a Porsche PDK. I drove a regular ATS in a short mini autocross, too, and liked how that model performed. I've read the criticism of the instrument cluster. That's just going to be personal for everyone; it doesn't bother me. Supposedly Cadillac is working on a better CUE for 2018. The ATS-V is a real sleeper compared to the Corvette as it's arguably nearly the same car. The back seat, however, is something that everyone will agree on. It's uninhabitable for anyone over about 12 years old. I'm only 5'11" and there's no way to fit back there. Fortunately, there's only my wife and me so I don't require a 4-seat car anyway. But if you do, please heed my warning. I've been doing 4 track days a year with my current car for a number of years now with AudiClub SoCal. If my checkbook does indeed jump out of my pocket in 2018 I think this Cadillac ATS-V will acquit itself admirably at Buttonwillow, Spring Mountain, and Willow Springs. See you there.