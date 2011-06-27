Used 2013 Buick Verano Sedan Consumer Reviews

2013 Verano - nice near-luxury compact (updated) lrinnc , 01/24/2014 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I've had many small to medium sedans, but in 2013 I wanted a domestic near-luxury compact instead of expensive foreign makes or the usual mid-sized choices. The Verano fit the bill perfectly. Tasteful two-tone interior, understated exterior styling, and perfect size for an empty-nester or young professional. The base motor was only average in terms of power and MPG, but the overall goodness of the car for the price stood out. The well-equipped base model was the best value, if you could do without the Convenience or Leather packages. 2019 update: Enjoyed it until traded in 2018. Extremely reliable, no issues or repairs needed during my ownership (only an airbag switch recall fix). Quiet, smooth running, upscale feel without a high price to buy or own. Nitpicks: no trunk release on trunk lid itself, thick A-pillars on windshield hampered visibility somewhat, electronic steering felt a bit vague and disconnected. Overall, still a nice car! This model is being discontinued, so if you are interested in a mildly upscale small sedan at a great price, now may be a good time to check out dealer's remaining inventory. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't Get 18" Wheel / Tire Package - Many Blowouts WatsonBryant , 05/18/2016 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Power from 4cyl engine is semi-good...interior is nice and Buick has upgraded the car significantly from the Chevy Cruze - design, details, interior. CAUTION! DO NOT GET THE 18" WHEELS / CONTINENTAL P235/45R18 PACKAGE!! EASY TIRE BLOWOUTS and tires are ruined (sidewall damage) and not repairable...have to replace at $190 per tire / per time...an average pot hole or minor bump can unbelievably ruin a tire...this combo of low aspect wheel and tire on a Verano may LOOK good, but totally unusable on real world roads. I've blown 2 front tires in 6.300 miles - I know another Verano owner with same wheels / tires that has blown 3 of these tires in 31,000 miles...and Continental is no help! Shame on Buick engineers for allowing this tire / wheel package out on the road! If you are getting a Verano - go for standard 17" wheels and higher aspect tires - should work better. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An excellent design by Buick benboy73 , 04/28/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have a Verano with the Convenience package, which hits the sweet spot between features and affordability. This car gives you a lot of content for the money. I am very pleased after four months of ownership, and highly recommend it. The only downside I notice is that the base engine (which I have) is underpowered, and the turbo engine increases the price too much. The ride quality is very good for a car of this size, but not quite up to "big car" comfort standards. Wind noise is almost non-existent. Onstar is very beneficial, and almost, but not quite, replaces the convenience of an in-dash GPS navigation system. The vinyl/cloth seats are excellent. Report Abuse

Verano vs. Semi = Verano WIN! momsdword , 02/19/2014 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful My husband absolutely loved his 2013 Verano. It was his "baby". Sadly, it was recently hit by a Semi truck on the freeway (Semi driver's fault). My husband is undergoing neck, back and shoulder treatments, but he walked away from this accident. The Verano did its job of protecting him. The car was totaled all the way around it, but the passenger compartment stayed in tact, airbags deployed as they were supposed to and all the exterior safety features did their job so that the most important possession inside the car (my husband) was protected. We are very impressed with the Verano and cannot say enough about this wonderful car. So grateful to it and to God for protecting my husband! UPDATE - 2017: We are on our 2nd Verano and still love it! Only complaint is when the battery dies you cannot open the doors, even with the key put directly into the lock because all the key does is activate the "power locks" that have no power when the battery is dead (even Onstar could not unlock the doors). We had to call roadside service who had to use a slim jim to open the door from the inside just so we could pop the hood and jump start it. Such a great car and such a huge disappointment that it has this one very dumb flaw. Just don't leave a light on in your car over the weekend making your battery drain, and you'll be fine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse