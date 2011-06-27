Used 1996 Buick Skylark Sedan Consumer Reviews

Piece of junk JP2009 , 05/13/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2005 as a first car from a friend that was very reliable, i knew he would not rip me off. At first it was great and handled well and was fairly good for being a 1996. I must say i have had so many problems with this car. It doesnt start, i hate to turn it over twice everytime i get in it. It has had tons of faulty electical problems, to the point where my car wouldnt start for 3 months and i took it to 5 different mechanics!! Over all i have had nothing but problems with this car and put WAY to much money into it. It also only has 70,000 miles on it right now so it is not like it has alot of miles. there is not reason it shoudl be this bad other than it is old. Report Abuse

Takes a beating luvinit , 04/28/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I despised this vehicle when I first began to drive it because it is a "grandma" sedan. Over a year of driving it, i have learned to love it. I have had some pricy repairs but given the age, the mileage and some of the notorious parts that come with it standard, i had expected it. The parts I believe may be due to the dealership's, and the previous owners fault; they were in moderate condition when purchased but went far downhill over the course of five years. My vehicle has had basicly everything worked on except for the lower portion of the engine. The repair costs that i have suffered are most likely not common given that the main notorious object in the vehicle, has just failed(tranny) Report Abuse

Decent for quite a while Amanda Cole , 07/15/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I inherited this car 9 years ago and it was extremely reliable for several years. In the past 3 years I've had to put a lot of work and money into it replacing the entire steering column because of a problem with the computer (that was very annoying) and now the transmission is slipping. Other repairs have been minimal, it gets good gas mileage on the highway (about 30 mpg), the A/C is very cold, which I like a lot! it's very comfortable and doesn't feel like a huge car, but is still roomy. Also replacing window motors in the past 2 years was bad news. Several small things gone bad lately. Report Abuse

Mechanically sound with poor interior ijonb44 , 05/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had very few mechanical problems with this vehicle. It is a basic, reliable vehicle. While it rides better on the highway, it isn't too bad in the city. This car does, however, have one * major* flaw. The interior has been falling apart since I purchased it! The carpet was warn within a year, and most things plastic are either cracked or have falled off. This car is well cared for, and kept in good conidition. When I asked the Buick dealership about this, they did not act surprised. So, if you are looking for reliable transportation, but do not necessarily care what the interior looks like, the Skylark is right up your alley! Report Abuse