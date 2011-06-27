Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,594
|$35,198
|$39,020
|Clean
|$30,764
|$34,264
|$37,954
|Average
|$29,103
|$32,395
|$35,823
|Rough
|$27,442
|$30,526
|$33,691
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,966
|$38,906
|$43,084
|Clean
|$34,047
|$37,873
|$41,907
|Average
|$32,209
|$35,808
|$39,554
|Rough
|$30,370
|$33,742
|$37,200
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,699
|$35,273
|$39,061
|Clean
|$30,866
|$34,336
|$37,995
|Average
|$29,199
|$32,463
|$35,861
|Rough
|$27,533
|$30,591
|$33,727
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,506
|$38,442
|$42,615
|Clean
|$33,599
|$37,421
|$41,451
|Average
|$31,785
|$35,380
|$39,124
|Rough
|$29,970
|$33,340
|$36,796
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,841
|$29,903
|$33,149
|Clean
|$26,136
|$29,109
|$32,244
|Average
|$24,725
|$27,522
|$30,433
|Rough
|$23,314
|$25,934
|$28,622
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,283
|$43,561
|$48,102
|Clean
|$38,250
|$42,405
|$46,788
|Average
|$36,185
|$40,092
|$44,160
|Rough
|$34,120
|$37,779
|$41,533