Estimated values
2009 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,899
|$4,313
|$5,166
|Clean
|$2,728
|$4,053
|$4,846
|Average
|$2,387
|$3,532
|$4,206
|Rough
|$2,045
|$3,012
|$3,566
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,064
|$4,506
|$5,375
|Clean
|$2,883
|$4,234
|$5,042
|Average
|$2,523
|$3,690
|$4,376
|Rough
|$2,162
|$3,146
|$3,711
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,651
|$3,916
|$4,680
|Clean
|$2,495
|$3,680
|$4,390
|Average
|$2,183
|$3,207
|$3,810
|Rough
|$1,870
|$2,735
|$3,231
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sorento 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,769
|$4,197
|$5,058
|Clean
|$2,606
|$3,944
|$4,745
|Average
|$2,280
|$3,437
|$4,118
|Rough
|$1,954
|$2,931
|$3,492
Estimated values
2009 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,441
|$3,647
|$4,374
|Clean
|$2,297
|$3,427
|$4,103
|Average
|$2,010
|$2,987
|$3,561
|Rough
|$1,722
|$2,547
|$3,020