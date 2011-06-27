Estimated values
2019 Kia Sedona SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,783
|$28,003
|$30,781
|Clean
|$25,354
|$27,539
|$30,253
|Average
|$24,497
|$26,611
|$29,198
|Rough
|$23,639
|$25,684
|$28,142
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,560
|$23,417
|$25,740
|Clean
|$21,202
|$23,029
|$25,298
|Average
|$20,485
|$22,253
|$24,415
|Rough
|$19,767
|$21,478
|$23,533
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,721
|$21,417
|$23,543
|Clean
|$19,393
|$21,063
|$23,139
|Average
|$18,737
|$20,354
|$22,332
|Rough
|$18,080
|$19,644
|$21,524
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sedona L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,279
|$19,853
|$21,822
|Clean
|$17,975
|$19,524
|$21,448
|Average
|$17,367
|$18,866
|$20,700
|Rough
|$16,759
|$18,209
|$19,951